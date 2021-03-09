Jurors recommend life without parole term for Tulsa man in 2018 shooting described as 'act of retaliation' in gang dispute

A Tulsa County jury on Friday recommended a man spend life without parole in prison after finding him guilty of first-degree murder and two other charges in the city's first homicide of 2018, which authorities alleged was gang-related.
Marcus Warren Cook, 27, was accused of killing 22-year-old Jaleel Mixon in January 2018 as an act of retaliation for what he believed was Mixon double-crossing him during a dispute within their shared street gang. The incident occurred within about two months of Cook's release from prison in an unrelated 2012 shooting case, records show.
A news release from the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office states the jury recommended 30 years in prison for a charge of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and also found Cook guilty of committing a gang-related offense. State law indicates sentences for such crimes shall generally be served consecutively to any other term received.
Prosecutors also charged Cook's girlfriend at the time, Marshayla Robinson, with accessory to murder, for which court records show she received a deferred sentence in a plea deal entered Tuesday afternoon. Robinson was accused in the accessory charge of providing false information about Cook while police investigated the shooting of Mixon, whose body was found near Osage Drive and 50th Street North on Jan. 11, 2018.
The agreement means the case against her will be expunged upon the completion of her probation.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Keller issued a statement Monday calling the verdict against Cook "particularly satisfying," specifically because of testimony indicating Cook went to Mixon's funeral and had a confrontation with his surviving family.
Keller said Cook "had previous opportunities to reform his life" after having spent time in prison for past convictions of shooting with intent to kill, witness intimidation and firearms charges. Tulsa World archives identified Cook as one of Tulsa Police's Most Wanted in 2012, when he was 18, for his reported role in a shooting at an apartment complex.
"This sentence sends a message to Tulsa gangs that this will not be tolerated in our city," Keller said of the verdict in the murder case, which jurors returned after being told Cook's past history.
Cook has been incarcerated at North Fork Correctional Facility in Sayre since late 2018 after having his probation revoked in a 2012 shooting case, but was transported to Tulsa ahead of his murder trial.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate Cook left prison in late November 2017 to start serving his probation in the 2012 case, but that his arrest in spring 2018 prompted a judge to revoke it.
Cook was accused in court documents of using a 40.-caliber handgun Robinson purchased from a Broken Arrow pawn shop to shoot Mixon multiple times. Police said they recovered 11 .40-caliber shell casings in the same area they located Mixon's body.
The news release from prosecutors states testimony revealed Cook apparently shot Mixon because Mixon warned another member of their gang, whom Cook reportedly wanted lured to a park so he could attack him, not to meet with Cook.
That person stayed home and was unharmed, while Cook killed Mixon "in retaliation for this perceived double-cross," prosecutors said.
Robinson, according to an affidavit, purchased the gun while Cook waited in his vehicle and later acknowledged Cook's presence there during the transaction. Investigators later claimed Cook sent Mixon a photo of a weapon with a serial number that was at least a partial match to the one Robinson had purchased.
Keller wrote in a motion ahead of the trial that Cook confessed to another person while in custody. However, defense attorney Stuart Ericson characterized that person in an earlier motion as a "jailhouse snitch" whose statements were insufficient to support a murder charge.
Ericson also unsuccessfully moved to have Cook's trial at a later date, writing in a motion that conditions "will be unusual and unprecedented" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said he and Cook were in agreement that having the trial under COVID-19-related restrictions "could violate due process principles for those who object to it."
Court minutes show District Judge Tracy Priddy denied that request on Feb. 19.
Cook will appear before Priddy March 25 for his sentencing hearing, according to Tulsa County Jail records.