Jurors recommend life without parole term for Tulsa man in 2018 shooting described as 'act of retaliation' in gang dispute

Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate Cook left prison in late November 2017 to start serving his probation in the 2012 case, but that his arrest in spring 2018 prompted a judge to revoke it.

Cook was accused in court documents of using a 40.-caliber handgun Robinson purchased from a Broken Arrow pawn shop to shoot Mixon multiple times. Police said they recovered 11 .40-caliber shell casings in the same area they located Mixon's body.

The news release from prosecutors states testimony revealed Cook apparently shot Mixon because Mixon warned another member of their gang, whom Cook reportedly wanted lured to a park so he could attack him, not to meet with Cook.

That person stayed home and was unharmed, while Cook killed Mixon "in retaliation for this perceived double-cross," prosecutors said.

Robinson, according to an affidavit, purchased the gun while Cook waited in his vehicle and later acknowledged Cook's presence there during the transaction. Investigators later claimed Cook sent Mixon a photo of a weapon with a serial number that was at least a partial match to the one Robinson had purchased.