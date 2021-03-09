Jurors recommend life without parole for Tulsan in 2018 shooting described as 'act of retaliation' in gang dispute

A Tulsa County jury recommended on Friday that a man spend life without parole in prison after finding him guilty of first-degree murder and two other charges in a 2018 gang-related homicide.
Marcus Warren Cook, 27, was accused of killing 22-year-old Jaleel Mixon in January 2018 as an act of retaliation for what he believed was Mixon's double-crossing him during a dispute within their street gang. The slaying occurred within about two months of Cook's release from prison in an unrelated 2012 shooting case, records show.
The jury recommended 30 years in prison on a conviction for possession of a firearm as a felon and also found Cook guilty of committing a gang-related offense, the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. State law indicates that sentences for such crimes shall generally be served consecutively to any other term received.
Prosecutors also charged Cook's girlfriend at the time, Marshayla Robinson, with being an accessory to murder, for which she received a sentencing deferral in a plea deal entered Tuesday afternoon, court records show. Robinson was accused in the accessory charge of providing false information about Cook while police investigated the shooting.
Mixon's body was found near Osage Drive and 50th Street North on Jan. 11, 2018.
The agreement means the case against Robinson will be expunged upon the completion of her probation.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Keller issued a statement Monday calling the verdict against Cook "particularly satisfying," specifically because of testimony indicating that Cook went to Mixon's funeral and had a confrontation with his surviving family.
Keller said Cook "had previous opportunities to reform his life" after having spent time in prison for past convictions of shooting with intent to kill, witness intimidation and firearms charges. Tulsa World archives identified Cook as one of the Tulsa Police Department's Most Wanted fugitives in 2012, when he was 18, for his reported role in a shooting at an apartment complex.
"This sentence sends a message to Tulsa gangs that this will not be tolerated in our city," Keller said of the verdict in the murder case, which jurors returned after being told Cook's past history.
Cook has been incarcerated at North Fork Correctional Facility in Sayre since late 2018 after having his probation revoked in a 2012 shooting case, but he was transported to Tulsa ahead of his murder trial.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate that Cook left prison in late November 2017 to start serving his probation in the 2012 case but that his arrest in the spring of 2018 prompted a judge to revoke it.
Cook was accused in court documents of using a .40-caliber handgun Robinson had bought from a Broken Arrow pawn shop to shoot Mixon multiple times. Police said they recovered 11 .40-caliber shell casings in the same area where they located Mixon's body.
The news release from prosecutors says testimony revealed that Cook apparently shot Mixon because Mixon had warned another member of their gang, whom Cook wanted lured to a park so he could attack him, not to meet with Cook.
That person stayed home and was unharmed, while Cook killed Mixon "in retaliation for this perceived double-cross," prosecutors said.
Robinson, according to an affidavit, bought the gun while Cook waited in his vehicle and later acknowledged Cook's presence there during the transaction. Investigators later claimed that Cook sent Mixon a photo of a weapon with a serial number that was at least a partial match to the one Robinson purchased.
Keller wrote in a motion ahead of the trial that Cook confessed to another person while in custody. However, defense attorney Stuart Ericson characterized that person in an earlier motion as a "jailhouse snitch" whose statements were insufficient to support a murder charge.
Ericson also unsuccessfully moved to have Cook's trial at a later date, writing in a motion that conditions "will be unusual and unprecedented" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said he and Cook were in agreement that having the trial under COVID-19-related restrictions "could violate due process principles for those who object to it."
District Judge Tracy Priddy denied that request on Feb. 19, court minutes show.
Cook will appear before Priddy on March 25 for his sentencing hearing, according to Tulsa County jail records.