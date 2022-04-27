Jurors recommend death sentence in killing of Tulsa police sergeant

After just under three hours of deliberating Wednesday evening, jurors recommended a death sentence for the man convicted of murdering a Tulsa police officer.

The jury, which included two alternates after two previous jurors stepped down ahead of the capital sentencing deliberations, also were allowed to consider life in prison or life with the possibility of parole.

Ware was convicted last week of all charges brought against him in the June 29, 2020, traffic-stop shootings of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Johnson, a 45-year-old supervisor and father of two young boys, died of his injuries the next day. Zarkeshan, 26 at the time of the shooting, returned to light duty after several months of rehabilitation at an out-of-state facility for a traumatic brain injury.

Jurors on Monday recommended Ware, 34, spend life in prison along with maximum fines and other near-maximum sentences for his non-capital counts: shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a drug with the intent to distribute and obstruction.

His count of first-degree murder in Johnson’s death is the only that could qualify for death penalty consideration.

The state rested its case for Ware’s death Tuesday after jurors heard from Johnson's widow and 13-year-old son, and defense followed suit after calling David Ware's birth mother and a friend to the stand. Ware, who took the stand before he was found guilty, declined to testify in the sentencing phase.

In closing arguments, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler reminded the jury that Ware fled the scene, and he directed them to wonder how long the officers might have languished in the street if Zarkeshan hadn't been able to get one last, frantic call for backup across the radio at some point during the struggle.

"(Ware) knew exactly what he was doing," Kunzweiler said, reminding jurors of the bullet holes they saw in Johnson's uniform. "He was shooting at police officers. He was shooting through their legal authority."

Defense attorney Kevin Adams reminded the jurors that Ware testified he was in fear for his life, saying regardless of whether that was true it was his belief at the time.

He reminded them of the existence of Ware's young daughter and directed their attention to a neuropsychologist's testimony that Ware, despite a history of drug addiction, was considered "redeemable."

“It comes down to the question of to kill or not to kill,” Adams said, encouraging the jury to choose forgiveness.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray called to mind the testimony of officers who had interacted with Ware back before the shooting—including Johnson— when Ware was violent or defiant with police.

“Forgiveness doesn’t mean a lack of accountability,” Gray said.

To consider recommending the death penalty, jurors must believe the state has proved beyond a reasonable doubt at least one of several aggravating circumstances prosecutors allege make the murder worthy of such by law.

The state alleged that Johnson’s murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel and committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution; that Ware knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person and there exists a probability he would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society; and that Johnson was a peace officer when killed in the performance of his official duty.

The jury could also consider mitigating circumstances as presented by defense, including that Ware acted under duress, believed he was defending his life from police brutality and testified that he did not intend to kill Johnson and was sorry. They could also take into account testimony of the physical and emotional abuse Ware suffered as a child as well as his proven ability to show empathy and form positive relationships with people.

