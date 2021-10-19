Jurors find man guilty of 2016 domestic slaying; recommend life sentence

Shamia Thomas found herself feeling like she was about to have a heart attack.
Hearing a guilty verdict returned against the man who took her mother’s life five years ago didn’t quite elicit the internal response she hoped for; it was markedly more bitter than sweet.
“You expect it to be like this relief, like everything after the fact is just right in the world,” she said. “But in reality — yes, we got justice, he’s behind bars — but nothing’s all right again, because that person’s still gone.
“You still got that hole in your chest.”
A jury on Thursday convicted Alonzo John Kelly III of first-degree murder in the March 2016 death of Charletta Thomas.
Kelly, 32 at the time, fled nearly 2,000 miles from Tulsa after leaving Thomas, 45, with a fatal gunshot wound at her home in the 3700 block of West 57th Street on March 19, 2016.
Despite having Kelly on surveillance footage pulling money out of Thomas’s bank accounts, detectives’ leads ran cold in the following days, months and years until Kelly was caught up in a Portland, Oregon, prostitution sting in 2018.
The trial was then delayed for several reasons, Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said, including Kelly’s shuffling of attorneys and the delay pandemic precautions caused for court processes.
As for his conviction, it appears two phone calls Kelly made the night of the murder sealed his fate.
In the days before her death, Thomas had kicked Kelly out of her home, ending a several years-long relationship detectives described as abusive. Kelly wanted to get back together with Thomas, Elmore said.
Three minutes before Kelly called 911 to claim he came home and found Thomas shot, Kelly made another phone call to a witness who testified in court that he could hear fighting in the background when Kelly told him “if you want to come save her, come save her.”
Defense argued that Kelly lacked the intent to take Thomas’s life because he called 911 in an attempt to get her aid, but prosecutors played the call for jurors.
“When (Kelly) called 911, he left the phone on next to Ms. Thomas’s body, and you can hear it — he just walks away,” Elmore said. “You don’t hear her breath, you don’t hear her gasp for air or move or make any statements.
“He waited to call 911 until she was unconscious; until she had passed out from the internal bleeding, and that was evidence of his intent to take her life.”
With complete disregard for her mother’s life, Kelly left and started anew, leaving Thomas’ surviving family to pick up the pieces, Shamia Thomas said, which is still a work in progress.
“I try to continue to do what she usually does,” Shamia Thomas said of her mother. “She stayed working, stayed helping people. She was a very caring woman. I try to mimic her. I try to do anything that I know she would want me to do and be, basically just to continue to make her proud.”
Jurors recommended Kelly, 38, be sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
A life sentence in Oklahoma constitutes 45 years, which under the 85% percent rule comes out to about 38 years and four months that must be served in custody.
Elmore said the state will ask the judge at Kelly’s sentencing in November to follow the jury’s recommendation, which would make Kelly eligible for parole in his mid-70s.
Shamia Thomas said she was pleased with the jury’s finding of guilt and their sentencing recommendation, and even mentioned that she considered her family lucky as far as court proceedings go: some families are left without any answers in cold cases.
But she isn’t quite comfortable with the idea of Kelly potentially being paroled to live out the end of his life in peace.
“He didn’t allow my mother that,” she said.