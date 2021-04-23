June trial date stricken for man charged in shooting death of Tulsa Police sergeant

But in the defense motion this week, attorney Kevin Adams said the American Bar Association's guidelines mandate an "incredibly thorough, detailed, wide-ranging and time-consuming preparation" for the mitigation phase of a given client's death penalty case. Court records show the state filed its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Ware on Sept. 17, or nearly nine months before his originally scheduled trial date.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill of particulars listed five aggravating factors, including the death of a police officer and the prosecutors' belief Ware could be a "continuing threat to society. Police dash and body camera footage showed the altercation from when it began with a traffic stop Zarkeshan initiated on Ware's vehicle in east Tulsa to when the shooting occurred.

Adams, in his motion, pointed to a handful of other capital cases filed in other Oklahoma counties that took on average more than two years to reach a jury trial. A letter from a defense-retained mitigation preparation specialist indicates Ware's attorneys are still seeking a variety of Ware's life records, including from hospitals, schools and jobs he's held in the past.