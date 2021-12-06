Judges enters stay of execution for Wade Lay, killer of Tulsa bank guard

A Pittsburg County judge has entered a stay of execution for a death-row inmate convicted of murdering a Tulsa bank guard, prohibiting the state of Oklahoma from executing Wade Lay until a trial can be held to determine his competency.
The judge had on Nov. 29 ordered a competency trial based on the report of Dr. Richard DeMier, who determined that Lay "lacks a rational understanding of the reason for his execution," but a jury could not be seated until after Lay’s scheduled execution, which was scheduled for Jan. 6, according to the stay order.
Additionally, the only court reporter in Pittsburg County said she would not have a transcript of the competency trial ready until two days before the scheduled date of Lay's clemency hearing.
The stay of execution prevents Lay from being executed until this trial can be completed, "so as to ensure an incompetent person is not irreparably harmed by way of execution, in contravention of his constitutional rights," the order states.
Lay's attorneys requested the stay of execution Wednesday.
“Wade Lay believes he is being executed as part of a vast government conspiracy aimed at silencing him," said Sarah Jernigan, an attorney for Lay. "The court correctly found sufficient concern about his competency to warrant a trial, and ensured that he will not be executed while incompetent by granting a stay until the trial can be conducted.”
DeMier stated in his report that Lay is able to repeat information that Oklahoma will execute him on a murder conviction, but “when asked specifically why he was being punished by the legal system, he spoke tangentially about the Bible, the writings of Dostoevsky and Jefferson, and the appropriate societal goals of punishment.”
Lay was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005 for the slaying of 36-year-old security officer Kenneth Anderson during an attempted bank robbery in Tulsa the previous year. His execution date, Jan. 6, was scheduled along with those of several other death-row inmates earlier this fall when Oklahoma ended a hiatus on its challenged lethal-injection protocol.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office did not object to the stay request.