Judges enters stay of execution for Wade Lay, killer of Tulsa bank guard

“Wade Lay believes he is being executed as part of a vast government conspiracy aimed at silencing him," said Sarah Jernigan, an attorney for Lay. "The court correctly found sufficient concern about his competency to warrant a trial, and ensured that he will not be executed while incompetent by granting a stay until the trial can be conducted.”

DeMier stated in his report that Lay is able to repeat information that Oklahoma will execute him on a murder conviction, but “when asked specifically why he was being punished by the legal system, he spoke tangentially about the Bible, the writings of Dostoevsky and Jefferson, and the appropriate societal goals of punishment.”