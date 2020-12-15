Judge won't order search of former Tulsa police officer's home after he's released on federal murder charge

Kepler has claimed self-defense, asserting that Lake was armed with a gun at the time. No weapon was found on or near Lake after Kepler shot him.

This will be Kepler’s fifth trial in connection with Lake’s death. The first three state court trials ended in hung juries on the murder count. He was convicted at a fourth state trial, in October 2017, of a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Kepler was charged in federal court in November with first-degree murder in Indian Country after it became apparent that he might win his jurisdictional appeal of his state manslaughter conviction.

Kepler challenged his manslaughter conviction on grounds that the alleged crime occurred within the reservation boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in an unrelated case, had ruled in July that Congress never disestablished the 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and that, as a result, major crimes committed by or against American Indians within that reservation are the jurisdiction of the federal government rather than the state of Oklahoma.