Judge won't order search of former Tulsa police officer's home after he's released on federal murder charge

A federal judge on Monday turned away a prosecutor’s request that the home of a former Tulsa police officer be searched once by authorities as a condition for him to remain out of custody while he again faces a first-degree murder charge.
Still, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Cleary held off on formally approving pretrial release conditions for Shannon Kepler until “if and when” a state appellate court vacates the former officer’s state conviction and sentence for jurisdictional reasons.
Kepler, 60, will remain in custody until the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rules on his state appeal, Cleary said. The magistrate said last week that he would not order Kepler jailed while awaiting federal trial once his state convictions and sentences are thrown out.
Prosecutors challenged Cleary’s ruling last week.
But U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell on Wednesday denied a request from the Tulsa U.S. Attorney’s Office to revoke Cleary’s release order while he faces federal charges in the 2014 slaying of Jeremey Lake.
Since December 2017, Kepler has been serving a 15-year term in state prison after a Tulsa County jury convicted him of first-degree manslaughter in connection with Lake’s shooting death.
The 19-year-old was dating Lisa Kepler, Shannon Kepler’s daughter, when the off-duty officer shot Lake after driving to the teen’s Tulsa home.
Kepler has claimed self-defense, asserting that Lake was armed with a gun at the time. No weapon was found on or near Lake after Kepler shot him.
This will be Kepler’s fifth trial in connection with Lake’s death. The first three state court trials ended in hung juries on the murder count. He was convicted at a fourth state trial, in October 2017, of a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.
Kepler was charged in federal court in November with first-degree murder in Indian Country after it became apparent that he might win his jurisdictional appeal of his state manslaughter conviction.
Kepler challenged his manslaughter conviction on grounds that the alleged crime occurred within the reservation boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in an unrelated case, had ruled in July that Congress never disestablished the 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and that, as a result, major crimes committed by or against American Indians within that reservation are the jurisdiction of the federal government rather than the state of Oklahoma.
Kepler, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, is among dozens of state prisoners who are appealing their state convictions and sentences based on the McGirt v. Oklahoma, Supreme Court ruling this summer.
In ruling against the government, Frizzell called the case “tragic” and said his decision is not intended to “diminish Mr. Lake’s untimely death.”
“However, at this stage, this court must determine only whether there exists any condition or combination of conditions that … will reasonably assure Mr. Kepler’s appearance (in court) as required and the safety of the community,” Frizzell wrote in his order.
Prosecutors contended that Kepler was both a flight risk because he faced life in prison if convicted and a danger to the community.
But Cleary said it was rare for Tulsa federal judges to impose a search condition as a condition of pretrial release, and he noted that Kepler was free on bail during most of the state court proceedings.
Kepler’s attorney said another Tulsa police officer has agreed to store all of the Keplers’ weapons while the case is proceeding.
Gina Kepler, Shannon Kepler’s wife, is also a Tulsa police officer and has purchased a safe to which only she has access to store her service weapon, according to Shannon Kepler’s attorney, Stan Monroe.
Video and gallery: Curtis Killman’s most memorable stories of 2020
Federal jury finds man at center of landmark Supreme Court ruling guilty in retrial
14% of Tulsans are Black compared to 8% of Tulsa police. Why are minorities underrepresented in law enforcement?
Bynum won 8 in 10 Tulsa precincts to capture second term but support waned north of 21st Street, voting data shows
Campaign contributions top $375k from Epic Charter Schools founders, backers
Tulsa makes big dent in expressway light outages. See which areas are still unlit
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.