Judge tosses lawsuit filed after detainee dies of suicide in jail

A federal judge on Tuesday threw out a civil rights lawsuit filed by the estate of a man who died by suicide in the Tulsa County Jail.

U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson granted summary judgment Friday to Sheriff Vic Regalado in his official capacity in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Ralph Hall Holland Jr., 48.

Tulsa police arrested Holland Nov. 27, 2013, after a domestic disturbance. Also, a warrant for his arrest had been issued in another county on an assault and battery charge, according to court records.

Jail workers discovered Holland dead in his cell on Dec. 1, 2013.

The lawsuit, filed in 2016 in federal court after it was removed from state court, initially named former Sheriff Stanley Glanz both in his individual and official capacities, along with Armor Correctional Health Services, the jail medical provider at the time.

The lawsuit claimed that Holland died after his ex-wife told jail workers that he needed to take medications that could cause severe side effects, including increased suicidal tendencies, if abruptly stopped.

Johnson noted in his order that the plaintiff had missed filing deadlines in the case.

Johnson also wrote that the plaintiff never presented any supporting evidence, such as a telephone record.

“Plaintiff also fails to show how this singular phone call and alleged inaction fits into a larger jail policy, custom, or practice,” Johnson said.

Armor, along with charges against Glanz in his individual capacity, were previously dismissed from the lawsuit by a judge.

