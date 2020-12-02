Judge to take up whether to release former TPD officer while on trial for murder

A former Tulsa Police officer’s bid for freedom as he fights first-degree murder charges has been pushed back by one week while another judge takes up an appeal by the federal government.
Federal prosecutors claim Shannon Kepler, 60, should be held in jail while he fights murder and weapons-related charges. They claim Kepler, if released, is both a flight risk and a danger to the community.
A federal grand jury named Kepler in a three-count indictment made public Nov. 5 after his defense argued that the crime he was accused of committing was under federal jurisdiction, rather than of the state of Oklahoma.
Kepler has spent nearly the past three years in state Department of Corrections custody in connection with the 2014 shooting death of his daughter’s boyfriend, Jeremey Lake.
A Tulsa County jury convicted Kepler of first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to a 15-year prison term. Kepler claims he acted in self-defense.
Kepler’s jurisdictional challenge is backed by a Tulsa County judge, who determined in a Nov. 11 appellate filing that Kepler was a American Indian and that the crime for which he was convicted occurred on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, or “Indian Country,” for purposes of the federal statutes.
Kepler is among many with documentable American Indian descent who have challenged their state convictions based on a landmark Supreme Court ruling this summer. It determined Jimcy McGirt, convicted of sexually molesting a young girl over 20 years ago in Broken Arrow, should have been tried in federal, rather than state court because the federal government never disestablished the 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, which includes much of Tulsa.
Federal prosecutors are appealing a magistrate’s Nov. 25 ruling that Kepler should be released from custody while his trial is pending.
While granting release, U.S. Magistrate Paul Cleary stayed his decision to give prosecutors time to file an appeal of his ruling and in order to develop conditions for Kepler’s release.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell stayed Cleary’s release order until the government’s appeal is decided.
Federal prosecutors, in a Monday filing, assert that Kepler should not be released because his state conviction has yet to be vacated.
They also claim Kepler cannot successfully argue that there are release conditions that would reasonably assure his appearance during court proceedings or the safety of the community.
“While he was sentenced to 15 years in prison at the state level, he now faces life imprisonment in his upcoming federal trial,” the federal government argued in the Monday filing. “Thus, the possibility of a life sentence heightens Kepler’s risk of flight.”
This will be Kepler’s fifth trial for first-degree murder. The first three trials in state court resulted in hung juries on the murder count.
He was convicted of the lesser charge in his fourth state trial.
In ruling for his release, Cleary determined that Kepler, a life-long resident of the Tulsa area, had “extremely good family ties,” a job offer if released and no record of Kepler posing a threat of violence to anyone while he was on release during his four trials in Tulsa County Court.
Frizzell gave Kepler’s attorney until Tuesday to respond to the government’s arguments.
He gave federal prosecutors another two days after that to file a response, but indicated that it wasn’t necessary. No date for a decision was given.
Meanwhile, all parties continue to wait for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on Kepler’s jurisdiction-based appeal.
Kepler attorney Stan Monroe said Monday that he had no idea when the state court would rule on the appeal.
