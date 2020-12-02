Judge to take up whether to release former TPD officer while on trial for murder

A former Tulsa Police officer’s bid for freedom as he fights first-degree murder charges has been pushed back by one week while another judge takes up an appeal by the federal government.

Federal prosecutors claim Shannon Kepler, 60, should be held in jail while he fights murder and weapons-related charges. They claim Kepler, if released, is both a flight risk and a danger to the community.

A federal grand jury named Kepler in a three-count indictment made public Nov. 5 after his defense argued that the crime he was accused of committing was under federal jurisdiction, rather than of the state of Oklahoma.

Kepler has spent nearly the past three years in state Department of Corrections custody in connection with the 2014 shooting death of his daughter’s boyfriend, Jeremey Lake.

A Tulsa County jury convicted Kepler of first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to a 15-year prison term. Kepler claims he acted in self-defense.

Kepler’s jurisdictional challenge is backed by a Tulsa County judge, who determined in a Nov. 11 appellate filing that Kepler was a American Indian and that the crime for which he was convicted occurred on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, or “Indian Country,” for purposes of the federal statutes.