Judge to decide whether former TPD officer charged with murder should be released pending trial

A former Tulsa police officer who is now charged with murder in federal court after appealing his state manslaughter conviction will remain jailed until at least Wednesday while a judge decides whether he should be freed while awaiting his new trial.
After a detention hearing Monday in Tulsa federal court, Magistrate Paul Cleary said he would rule Wednesday on whether Shannon Kepler, 60, will remain in jail without bail pending trial.
A federal prosecutor told Cleary that Kepler should be held without bail despite there being “many factors” weighing in support of freeing him while his case progresses through court.
Kepler requested the detention hearing after a grand jury named him Nov. 5 in a three-count indictment linked to the 2014 fatal shooting of Jeremey Lake.
Kepler has been serving a 15-year sentence in state prison since a Tulsa County jury convicted him in October 2017 of first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion. Kepler, who was off duty at the time of the shooting, has maintained that he acted in self-defense, claiming that Lake had a gun when he shot him. No weapon was found on or near Lake, who was Kepler's daughter's new boyfriend.
Three previous state trials on first-degree murder charges ended in hung juries on the murder count. He was convicted of manslaughter at a fourth state trial.
Kepler was convicted on weapons charges at the first trial.
After he challenged his state convictions on jurisdictional grounds, he was charged in federal court with first-degree murder in Indian Country. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the possibility of life without parole.
Kepler cited a July U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving another state prisoner in Oklahoma, Jimcy McGirt, who successfully argued that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
The ruling meant any member of a federally-recognized tribe involved in a major crime within the 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was subject to either federal or tribal jurisdiction, rather than state jurisdiction.
Kepler is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and the fatal shooting occurred within the reservation's boundaries.
The McGirt ruling has opened the door for hundreds of state inmates like Kepler to challenge their convictions on grounds that federal authorities, not state law enforcement, had jurisdiction over their alleged crimes.
While Kepler’s state appeal is still pending, according to online records maintained by the state, Stanley Monroe, his attorney, told the court that he expected a ruling any day in his client’s favor.
In arguing for detention, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Lenhardt pointed out that Kepler is charged with a crime of violence, that the victim was a minor and that a firearm was used.
Lenhardt also pointed out that Kepler fled the shooting scene before turning himself in to authorities later that evening.
Two witnesses, his wife and his daughter, who was dating Lake at the time, testified in support of releasing Kepler pending trial.
Gina Kepler said her husband made well over 60 state court appearances while free on bond while defending himself against the murder and weapons charges.
Monroe asked Gina Kepler if her husband has been impacted while in prison.
“A great deal, yes,” Kepler answered.
Kepler has been serving his time in solitary confinement in the death-row unit at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester to protect him from other prisoners due to his former police officer status, Monroe said.
Kepler has suffered both physically and emotionally, Gina Kepler said.
Her daughter, Lisa Kepler, testified that it was a possibility that she was under the influence of drugs when she testified during the first three trials.
“Basically, anything I could get my hands on,” Lisa Kepler replied when asked what drugs she took.
“You don’t want to be here, do you?” Monroe asked her.
She replied, “No,” but she added that she was willing to do her part.
Shannon Kepler waved at his daughter as she left the stand. Lisa and Gina Kepler hugged as the mother walked to the witness stand to testify.
While one of Kepler’s state weapons convictions involved an allegation that he also shot at Lisa Kepler, the grand jury did not charge him this time with shooting at her.
In addition to the first-degree murder charge in Indian Country, Kepler also faces one count of causing a death by use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
The latter charge alleges that Kepler shot at Lake’s brother, too, who was not injured.
