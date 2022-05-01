Judge to consider whether Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit should proceed on public nuisance argument

Attorneys representing three Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will have an opportunity in court Monday to make their case that the violent, destructive event created a continuing public nuisance never addressed by its perpetrators.

First filed in 2020, the civil case is lurching forward as attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the state's Johnson & Johnson opioid court decision provides a “road map” for their case to proceed.

Last year, the Oklahoma Supreme Court tossed out a nearly half-billion landmark 2019 ruling in a public nuisance case against Johnson & Johnson, saying the pharmaceutical company could not be held liable for the state’s opioid crisis because the state’s public nuisance law was never intended to address a sweeping public crisis like the opioid epidemic.

The law was, however, intended to address specific localized problems, the decision held.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, including centenarians Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis Sr., say they can prove that the massacre caused just that.

In a more than 100-page filing, plaintiffs' attorneys allege that the defendants engaged in “criminal activity, destruction of property and offensive activity that left property uninhabitable and caused nuisances that continue to injure and endanger the comfort, repose, health, and safety of the Greenwood community to this day.”

The defendants in the case are the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa Development Authority, Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Military Department.

Several arguments have been made for Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall to dismiss the case, with multiple reasons cited.

The plaintiffs are seeking relief in a number of ways, including declaratory relief as well as abatement by way of reparations and rebuilding the Greenwood community, but first they seek the opportunity to prove the need for such in court.

“No court has ever permitted the Survivor Plaintiffs an evidentiary hearing on the harms that they and their community suffered to their persons and property as a result of the Massacre and the more than 100 years of continued harm inflicted by Defendants,” lead attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons wrote in a recent brief.

“This Court has perhaps the last opportunity to correct this grave injustice. At this stage, all Plaintiffs ask for is an opportunity to develop the facts necessary to prove a public nuisance.”

Wall set the hearing, in which attorneys for the plaintiffs and defendants will argue the city of Tulsa’s motion to dismiss the claim, for 1:30 p.m. Monday on the sixth floor of the Tulsa County Courthouse, Fifth Street and Denver Avenue. Solomon-Simmons encouraged supporters of Justice for Greenwood to attend.

Featured video: Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons speaks at the Justice for Greenwood's Survivors town hall