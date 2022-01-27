Judge sentences Mounds man convicted in 2020 murder

A Mounds man was sentenced to life in federal prison Thursday after a jury found him guilty of killing a man in east Tulsa in 2020.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Kyle Quentin Sago, 31, to life plus 10 additional years. A jury in September had found him guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country in the fatal shooting of Daniel Morgan, 42.

“Kyle Sago committed an egregious, senseless crime when he took the life of Daniel Morgan,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “While today’s sentence cannot rectify the loss of Mr. Morgan, it sends a message that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners take seriously our mission to uphold justice. There are no higher priorities than keeping our communities safe and fighting for victims of violent crime.”

Tulsa police arrested Sago July 27, 2020, following the shooting death of Morgan two days earlier.

Morgan was found outside his residence in the 18500 block of East First Street. He had been shot multiple times.

Federal prosecutors assumed jurisdiction in the case after determining that Morgan was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the fatal shooting occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.