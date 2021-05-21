Judge rules Shannon Kepler must remain jailed pending sentencing

A judge has denied a request that former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler be released from jail while his attorney seeks a new trial and challenges whether the statute of limitations had run out on one charge.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell wrote in an order released Friday that Kepler must remain jailed pending his Aug. 11 sentencing.
A jury on April 26 found Kepler guilty on two of three counts linked to the 2014 fatal shooting of Jeremey Lake, 19.
While acquitting Kepler of first-degree murder, the jury found Kepler guilty of causing the death of another in Indian Country through the use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to the commission of second-degree murder as well as a third count, assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.
The guilty verdict followed three hung juries in state court before a fourth jury convicted Kepler of first-degree manslaughter that resulted in him receiving a 15-year prison term in state prison.
Kepler was charged in federal court in November after he successfully challenged his state conviction and sentence on jurisdictional grounds, claiming the state didn’t have the right to try him because of the McGirt Supreme Court decision.
Since the jury convicted Kepler, his attorney has requested his client be released from jail while awaiting sentencing.
In support of the request for release, Kepler claims through his attorney that he is likely to prevail on his post-trial challenges.
In addition to claiming the statute of limitations had run on one charge, Kepler also claimed he should get a new trial because prosecutors withheld evidence that might have been beneficial to him.
The evidence, that a prosecution witness was under criminal investigation in an unrelated case, might have helped him at trial, Kepler argued.
But Frizzell disagreed, writing that so far there was no evidence that federal prosecutors knew about the pending charges against one of the witnesses.
“In fact, Mr. Kepler concedes that it may be purely coincidental that the charges were filed (on April 26) without regard to the Kepler trial,” Frizzell wrote.
The judge also noted that he has denied previous motions by Kepler for acquittal on the charge of causing the death of another with a firearm based on the charge being time-barred because of the statute of limitations.
“Mr. Kepler has not shown a substantial likelihood that either his motion for judgment of acquittal or motion for new trial will be granted,” Frizzell wrote in his order denying him release from jail.
Frizzell also turned away the assertion that Kepler should be released because he is detained in isolation while awaiting sentencing and because his five trials have caused significant strain on him.
“Respectively, although the court does not doubt the potential effects of being held in isolation and undergoing multiple trials, the court disagrees that such circumstances are so ‘clearly out of the ordinary’ to justify release,” Frizzell wrote. “Mr. Kepler characterizes his confinement conditions as ‘punitive,’ but it is the court’s understanding that solitary confinement is for Mr. Kepler’s safety.”
While casting doubt on Kepler’s remaining motions for a new trial and dismissal of one of the charges, Frizzell has not ruled specifically on the requests.
He has set a June 15 deadline for all filings related to Kepler’s remaining post-trial motions.