Judge rules Shannon Kepler must remain jailed pending sentencing

In support of the request for release, Kepler claims through his attorney that he is likely to prevail on his post-trial challenges.

In addition to claiming the statute of limitations had run on one charge, Kepler also claimed he should get a new trial because prosecutors withheld evidence that might have been beneficial to him.

The evidence, that a prosecution witness was under criminal investigation in an unrelated case, might have helped him at trial, Kepler argued.

But Frizzell disagreed, writing that so far there was no evidence that federal prosecutors knew about the pending charges against one of the witnesses.

“In fact, Mr. Kepler concedes that it may be purely coincidental that the charges were filed (on April 26) without regard to the Kepler trial,” Frizzell wrote.

The judge also noted that he has denied previous motions by Kepler for acquittal on the charge of causing the death of another with a firearm based on the charge being time-barred because of the statute of limitations.

“Mr. Kepler has not shown a substantial likelihood that either his motion for judgment of acquittal or motion for new trial will be granted,” Frizzell wrote in his order denying him release from jail.