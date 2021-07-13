Judge rejects plea agreement in 2020 fatal shooting

A judge Tuesday rejected a plea agreement between federal prosecutors and a Mounds man that would have netted him a 25-year prison term in the fatal shooting of another man in Tulsa.
Kyle Quentin Sago, 31, pleaded guilty April 1 to second-degree murder in Indian Country in exchange for a 25-year prison term.
But U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell shot down the plea agreement during what would have been a sentencing hearing Tuesday, citing concerns about whether the case should have been pleaded down from first-degree murder.
“I’m going to reject this ... plea agreement,” Frizzell said to muffled cheers of some of the victim’s friends and family.
After Frizzell rejected the plea he allowed Sago to withdraw his guilty plea.
Frizzell said given there is evidence a jury could find Sago guilty of first-degree murder “ought the U.S. Attorney pursue that for the family of the victim?”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Lenhardt told the judge that every trial has its weaknesses and strengths.
“In my judgment, the most likely result would have been murder two,” Lenhardt said, referring to a jury verdict of second-degree murder.
Lenhardt said a first-degree murder charge would be easier to prove if a motive had been known.
“To this day I don’t know why,” Lenhardt said, referring to Sago’s alleged motive.
In his plea agreement, which is now off, Sago admitted to shooting Daniel Morgan, 42, multiple times July 25 outside a home in the 18500 block of East First Street.
Since Morgan was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation, the crime qualified for federal prosecution in light of the McGirt U.S. Supreme Court decision.
A grand jury indicted Sago Aug. 4 on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country.
Sago pleaded guilty April 1 under the terms of the plea agreement.
Morgan was reportedly sleeping at the home when Sago drove up in a vehicle and asked a woman to wake Morgan so they could talk about “business.”
A witness reported hearing multiple gunshots after Morgan walked outside the residence. The witness told police Sago fired more shots from inside a vehicle while Morgan was retreating.
Sago was arrested two days later in the Liberty-Mounds area.
Evidence indicated Morgan was shot once in the chest and three times in the back.
Sago, who has remained in custody since his arrest, is scheduled to be tried on Sept. 20.