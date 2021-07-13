Judge rejects plea agreement in 2020 fatal shooting

A judge Tuesday rejected a plea agreement between federal prosecutors and a Mounds man that would have netted him a 25-year prison term in the fatal shooting of another man in Tulsa.

Kyle Quentin Sago, 31, pleaded guilty April 1 to second-degree murder in Indian Country in exchange for a 25-year prison term.

But U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell shot down the plea agreement during what would have been a sentencing hearing Tuesday, citing concerns about whether the case should have been pleaded down from first-degree murder.

“I’m going to reject this ... plea agreement,” Frizzell said to muffled cheers of some of the victim’s friends and family.

After Frizzell rejected the plea he allowed Sago to withdraw his guilty plea.

Frizzell said given there is evidence a jury could find Sago guilty of first-degree murder “ought the U.S. Attorney pursue that for the family of the victim?”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Lenhardt told the judge that every trial has its weaknesses and strengths.

“In my judgment, the most likely result would have been murder two,” Lenhardt said, referring to a jury verdict of second-degree murder.