Judge refuses to stay executions of Oklahoma inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge on Friday refused to block Oklahoma from carrying out the next scheduled executions.
The Tulsa-area organization allegedly paid more than 20 "boosters" to steal large quantities of over-the-counter medication from stores. More than $10 million was stolen, authorities said.
The majority who saw their state convictions overturned have been prosecuted in federal or tribal courts, according to DOC records provided upon an Open Records Act request.
Columbus Adams, 37, is 5-foot-10, about 240 pounds with tattoos on both arms, according to a news release. He is reportedly a plumber and may frequent homes in Claremore and Tulsa, police said.
Dean Stith, 55, was found incompetent to stand trial in a 2020 felony case primarily due to dementia, according to court records, but he was jailed again in December on a complaint of falsely reporting a crime.
Sarah Maguire reportedly knew the man and woman arrested in her slaying: Brinlee Denison and Nicholas Johnson, who were arrested when found with her vehicle in Arkansas.
Former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler got 25 years in federal prison Friday after using the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling to appeal his state court conviction and 15-year sentence for killing his daughter's new boyfriend in 2014.
According to statements he made to police, Nicholas Johnson's jealousy of his girlfriend's relationship with another woman spurred plans to take Sarah Maguire's life.
Devon Jones spent 263 days in the Tulsa County jail during court proceedings, which Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil credited to him as time served.
Adam James admitted to using the identities of five individuals to apply for PPP loans at an area bank, falsely claiming that a company James was affiliated with employed the individuals.
This week has been busy for Tulsa homicide detectives, who investigated one homicide at a north Tulsa apartment early Tuesday and by early that afternoon were announcing arrests in the city's second homicide of 2022.
