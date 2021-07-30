Judge orders man facing child porn charges held in jail pending trial

A judge Friday ordered a man held in jail pending the outcome of enticement of a minor and child pornography charges filed against him after an FBI agent detailed the man’s attempts to marry his alleged victim and potentially flee the country with her.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Huntsman found there was probable cause for Alexander Nicholaus Sweet to stand trial and that he be held without bail after determining, in the latter case, that there were no conditions that would reasonably assure he would appear at future court hearings as well as ensure the safety of other people and the community.
Sweet, 28, was jailed July 22 on a criminal complaint filed by the FBI following a nearly seven month investigation.
The complaint charges Sweet with production, receipt and possession of child pornography as well as an offense linked to the coercion or enticement of a person under the age of 18 to engage in any sexual activity for which a person can be charged with a criminal offense.
Huntsman said prosecutors had offered “strong evidence” during the hearing that images and videos allegedly exchanged between the victim and Sweet qualified as child pornography.
Huntsman also said there was probable cause to believe that Sweet enticed the minor to engage in sexual activities for which someone could be charged with a crime.
In ordering Sweet detained pending trial, Huntsman said it was “very difficult” to find any condition of release that would guarantee the safety of the public or his appearance at future hearings, noting FBI testimony that Sweet appeared to be preparing to flee with the victim when he was arrested outside a pawn shop.
A court affidavit filed in support of his arrest indicates that the agency began investigating Sweet in December after receiving information that he was in an intimate relationship with a then 16-year-old girl.
The information said Sweet possessed graphic photographs and videos “constituting as child pornography.”
The teen told law enforcement officials during subsequent questioning by an FBI child/adolescent forensic interviewer that she had been dating Sweet since September after he contacted her online when she was 15.
The girl told the FBI that she had sent Sweet a “significant number” of sexually graphic photographs and videos across multiple social media platforms using several different applications.
FBI Special Agent Brian Dean, testifying by video during Sweet’s preliminary and detention hearings, said Sweet possessed a passport, an “international driver’s license,” devices that would shield cell phone signals from detection as well as documents explaining how to obtain dual citizenship in Poland when he was arrested after leaving an east Tulsa pawn shop July 22 with the alleged victim. The teen also had ran away with Sweet at least twice, Dean testified.
Dean said the FBI has learned through its investigation that Sweet attempted to marry the now 17-year-old female in Payne County and Arkansas.
A guardian of the teen was able to have the Payne County marriage annulled, Dean said, and was making the same efforts with the Arkansas marriage, which occurred the same day Sweet was arrested.
Sweet’s attorney, Ben Hilfiger, noted that the minor victim “was still” Sweet’s wife and there was no evidence that the pair had purchased any plane tickets in order to flee.
Hilfiger also said he didn’t see any reason to hold Sweet in jail “if she is not in any kind of danger,” referring to the teen.
Hilfiger said Sweet could also continue working as an information technology contractor, if he was released pending trial.
But Huntsman noted Dean’s testimony that Sweet did not have a permanent address in the area and had tried to influence the testimony of others associated with the case, referring in one instance to Sweet’s attempts to retrieve the teen’s belongings from her extended relatives residence after the FBI showed up with a search warrant for her school laptop computer.