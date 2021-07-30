Judge orders man facing child porn charges held in jail pending trial

A judge Friday ordered a man held in jail pending the outcome of enticement of a minor and child pornography charges filed against him after an FBI agent detailed the man’s attempts to marry his alleged victim and potentially flee the country with her.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Huntsman found there was probable cause for Alexander Nicholaus Sweet to stand trial and that he be held without bail after determining, in the latter case, that there were no conditions that would reasonably assure he would appear at future court hearings as well as ensure the safety of other people and the community.

Sweet, 28, was jailed July 22 on a criminal complaint filed by the FBI following a nearly seven month investigation.

The complaint charges Sweet with production, receipt and possession of child pornography as well as an offense linked to the coercion or enticement of a person under the age of 18 to engage in any sexual activity for which a person can be charged with a criminal offense.

Huntsman said prosecutors had offered “strong evidence” during the hearing that images and videos allegedly exchanged between the victim and Sweet qualified as child pornography.