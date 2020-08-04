In another case involving federal jurisdiction in Indian Country, a magistrate determined Tuesday there was probable cause to proceed to trial with charges against a former Sapulpa man arrested in connection with the beating death of his roommate.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jodi Jayne also ordered Kyle Freeman, 34, to be held in jail without bail pending trial despite claims from his attorney that he may claim self defense.
Freeman was arrested on a federal murder complaint following the Thursday beating death of Donald Thomas, 36.
Authorities found Thomas dead, laying on a couch in his Tulsa home in the 4900 block of East Admiral Boulevard.
FBI Special Agent Chris McCarthy testified during Freeman’s preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court that Thomas suffered at least two blows to the head with a blunt object, one of which left a “pretty big gash in his skull.”
The gash left a portion of Thomas’ brain visible while more brain matter could be seen on a wall and the ceiling, McCarthy testified.
A metal rod used to gain access to water meters was found in the house with blood on it, said McCarthy, the only witness to testify during the hearing.
McCarthy said witnesses told investigators that Freeman and Thomas had an altercation just prior to the attack, with the two shoving before parting ways, possibly over Thomas’ claims that Freeman had assaulted Freeman’s girlfriend.
Freeman was in a bedroom at the residence for about 10 minutes before entering the living room and striking Thomas with the water key, according to McCarthy.
Three of the other four people in the house, including Thomas’ cousin and a neighbor were in the living room when Freeman struck Thomas with the water key, McCarthy wrote in an affidavit submitted in support of an arrest warrant.
Freeman left the house with his girlfriend after the assault. The pair had been staying with Thomas for about one week prior to the assault, officials said.
Freeman was arrested later in the evening by Creek County deputies after authorities pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of one sent out in an alert by authorities.
Freeman was charged in federal court because the facts of the case fit within those outlined under a landmark July 9 Supreme Court ruling that determined Congress never disestablished the 19th Century-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
Crimes occurring in so-called Indian Country, which includes much of Tulsa and all or portions of 10 other counties, must be prosecuted in either federal or tribal court.
Thomas was an enrolled member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, McCarthy said, while Freeman is a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
When questioned by authorities, Freeman said Thomas had bullied him and drew a weapon on him some time prior to the fatal assault, McCarthy said. When questioned by police, Freeman allegedly admitted striking Thomas, but told authorities it was with a baseball bat instead.
Authorities searched Thomas’ home and found a holster, unspent bullets and an empty gun case but no gun, records show.
On cross-examination, McCarthy said Freeman appeared to have injuries to his face, hand and his back. His face was swollen “as if he had been hit in the face,” McCarthy testified.
On re-direct, McCarthy said other than a swelling under one of Freeman’s armpits, Freeman said he didn’t know where he incurred the other injuries.
Freeman’s attorney, Lance Hopkins, stated several times that his client was “outnumbered,” referencing the number of other males in the residence at the time of the fatal beating.
“This is a situation where my client was outnumbered,” Hopkins said.