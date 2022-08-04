Judge narrows plaintiffs' case in Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit

A judge's ruling in a lawsuit brought by Tulsa Race Massacre survivors rejects arguments of an ongoing public nuisance but gives plaintiffs another chance to seek relief through the courts.

Centenarians Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis Sr. are seeking declaratory relief, as well as abatement by way of reparations and rebuilding the Greenwood community.

Since it was first filed in 2020, several arguments have been made for Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall to dismiss the case, with multiple reasons cited.

In her order filed Wednesday, Wall affirmed the validity of some of those arguments while characterizing the "political questions" at the heart of the case.

"This court declines to engage in the management of public policy matters that should be dealt with by the legislative and executive branches," Wall wrote.

Wall's order allows for plaintiffs' attorneys to reframe their argument for abatement, related directly to the 1921 massacre, in a new brief to be submitted by Sept. 2.

Plaintiffs' attorneys had built the civil case on framework from the landmark public nuisance case against Johnson & Johnson. However, the Oklahoma Supreme Court last year tossed out that ruling, saying the pharmaceutical company could not be held liable under the state’s public nuisance law as it was never intended to address a sweeping public crisis like the opioid epidemic.

Wall's order removes all but the three survivors as plaintiffs; the lawsuit originally listed some survivors' descendants, Vernon AME Church and the Tulsa African Ancestral Society.

Defendants who remain named, as entities in existence in 1921, are the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Military Department.

"As to the claims of 'ongoing' public nuisance for events in the decades subsequent to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the court finds these 'ongoing' claims of public nuisance must be dismissed with prejudice because these claims request relief that violates the separation of powers provide by the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma," Wall's order states.

A city of Tulsa spokeswoman confirmed officials do not comment on pending litigation.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates after a 1 p.m. news conference with attorneys for the plaintiffs.

Featured video: Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons speaks at the Justice for Greenwood's Survivors town hall