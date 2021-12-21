Judge: Man incompetent to stand trial in fatal stabbing

A man charged in a 2019 fatal stabbing after fighting over a bicycle will receive mental health treatment after a judge declared him incompetent to stand trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine D. Little issued the order Monday for Lance Dylan Gatzman, 24, following a competency hearing in Tulsa federal court.

“Based on the information provided, the Court finds, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Mr. Gatzman is presently incompetent to stand trial in these federal criminal proceedings, as he is suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense,” Little wrote in a 3-page order.

Gatzman faces one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the Oct. 24, 2019 stabbing death of Christian Isaiah Jones, 21.

Jones was killed in the 1000 block of East Third Street in what is now considered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling to be Indian Country for purposes of federal enforcement of major crimes.