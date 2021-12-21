Judge: Man incompetent to stand trial in fatal stabbing

A man charged in a 2019 fatal stabbing after fighting over a bicycle will receive mental health treatment after a judge declared him incompetent to stand trial.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine D. Little issued the order Monday for Lance Dylan Gatzman, 24, following a competency hearing in Tulsa federal court.
“Based on the information provided, the Court finds, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Mr. Gatzman is presently incompetent to stand trial in these federal criminal proceedings, as he is suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense,” Little wrote in a 3-page order.
Gatzman faces one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the Oct. 24, 2019 stabbing death of Christian Isaiah Jones, 21.
Jones was killed in the 1000 block of East Third Street in what is now considered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling to be Indian Country for purposes of federal enforcement of major crimes.
The case became a federal crime because Gatzman is reportedly an enrolled member of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation.
Gatzman allegedly told investigators that Jones had stolen his bike the day prior.
Witnesses reported breaking up the pair as they fought over the bicycle.
Gatzman then allegedly chased down Jones and stabbed him in the upper torso. Jones died after being taken to a hospital.
Gatzman’s state charges were dismissed after the U.S. Supreme Court in July 2020 issued its McGirt decision.
A federal grand jury indicted Gatzman Aug. 4, 2020 on the murder in Indian Country count.
Little’s order commits Gatzman to the custody of the U.S. Attorney General for “care and treatment” for up to four months at a government prison hospital.
The order calls for medical personnel to provide a report to the judge, determining whether “there is a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future he will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward.
A psychologist report to the judge in November indicated Gatzman was “actively displaying symptoms of a severe mental disorder that significantly impair his factual and rational understanding of the legal proceedings against him.”
The case will be stayed until the competency issue is resolved, according to the order.