Judge dismisses federal lawsuit challenging court fine-, fee-collection system

The lawsuit alleged constitutional violations and corruption in the collection of unpaid court fines and costs imposed on indigent defendants in criminal cases.

At issue was a contract between Aberdeen Enterprizes and the Sheriffs’ Association, the latter of which acts as an administrator for all 77 county sheriffs.

The lawsuit alleged that courts were failing to conduct necessary hearings to determine whether a person found guilty of a crime could afford to pay the associated fine and court costs.

But Kern wrote that state procedures should have been followed first.

“Plaintiffs cannot pursue a federal court lawsuit based on an alleged failure to provide them with a hearing on their ability to pay court imposed fines, costs, and fees without a showing that they have taken advantage of available state court procedures and that their sentences have been reversed on direct appeal,” Kern wrote.

Aberdeen Enterprizes II attorney Robert Applegate said Monday that he was pleased with the ruling.

“Regardless of where you stand on the social and political spectrum, Oklahoma state statutes and rules have procedures that allow people to challenge the monetary part of their sentences, even after the fact,” Applegate said.