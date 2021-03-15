Judge dismisses federal lawsuit challenging court fine-, fee-collection system

State courts are controlled by the legislative and executive branches, which is where a challenge to the Oklahoma justice system’s court fine- and fee-collection system belongs, according to a federal judge’s opinion in dismissing a civil rights lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Terence Kern, in an opinion issued Friday, ruled that federal court was not the correct venue for the civil lawsuit filed in 2017 on behalf of indigent individuals jailed after failing to pay court fines and costs.
Kern found that the plaintiffs could have challenged their court fines or fees in state appellate court rather than through a proposed class-action federal lawsuit.
“Plaintiffs may not circumvent numerous opportunities for appellate review and attempt to seek what is nothing more than a collateral appeal of those state court determinations in this Court by claiming they have been injured by the adverse decisions rendered against them,” Kern wrote in his 24-page opinion and order.
And while Kern also appears to question a 30% collections fee, he wrote that he could not change it.
“Even though at first blush the 30% fee seems excessive, this court does not have the power to eliminate the statutorial-mandated fee,” Kern wrote, referencing the 30% fee tacked onto fines in cases referred by district courts to a collection agency.
“The courts of Oklahoma are not only capable of addressing all of Plaintiff’s alleged concerns; they must address these issues first, pursuant to long-standing principles of comity and federal abstention,” Kern wrote.
An attorney at Georgetown University Law Center who worked on the case along with local attorneys said the plaintiffs were weighing whether to appeal the ruling.
“While we respect the Court, we are disappointed in this long-delayed decision, which misconstrues the facts and law and departs from precedent,” said Seth Wayne, senior counsel at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law.
“If this ruling stands, the people of Oklahoma whose fundamental rights have been violated by predatory court debt collectors will continue to be denied basic justice.”
The lawsuit was filed in 2017 on behalf of eight indigent inmates who had been jailed after failing to pay court fines and costs.
The lawsuit named every sheriff in Oklahoma and Aberdeen Enterprizes II Inc., the business that contracted with the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association to collect owed fines and fees.
The plaintiffs' legal team included Tulsa attorney Dan Smolen, those at Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, and the nonprofit Civil Rights Corp.
The lawsuit alleged constitutional violations and corruption in the collection of unpaid court fines and costs imposed on indigent defendants in criminal cases.
At issue was a contract between Aberdeen Enterprizes and the Sheriffs’ Association, the latter of which acts as an administrator for all 77 county sheriffs.
The lawsuit alleged that courts were failing to conduct necessary hearings to determine whether a person found guilty of a crime could afford to pay the associated fine and court costs.
But Kern wrote that state procedures should have been followed first.
“Plaintiffs cannot pursue a federal court lawsuit based on an alleged failure to provide them with a hearing on their ability to pay court imposed fines, costs, and fees without a showing that they have taken advantage of available state court procedures and that their sentences have been reversed on direct appeal,” Kern wrote.
Aberdeen Enterprizes II attorney Robert Applegate said Monday that he was pleased with the ruling.
“Regardless of where you stand on the social and political spectrum, Oklahoma state statutes and rules have procedures that allow people to challenge the monetary part of their sentences, even after the fact,” Applegate said.
He said similar challenges in other jurisdictions have painted the justice system as a debtors' prison.
“But at the end of the day, at least in Oklahoma, we’ve got statutes and rules in place that allow people to challenge that part if their financial condition changes, so they can work something out,” Applegate said.
