Judge dismisses challenge to pay caps in death penalty cases

A judge Wednesday dismissed a federal civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of two Tulsa County pre-trial detainees, who claim state law underpays court-appointed attorneys in death penalty cases.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III declined to intervene in the two state death penalty cases and ordered the lawsuit be dismissed under a legal doctrine that calls for federal courts to abstain from cases pending in state court under certain conditions.

A federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s pay cap on attorney compensation in death penalty cases was filed Feb. 17 on behalf of David Anthony Ware and Derrick Wayne Stith, both indigent.

Tulsa County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in their unrelated cases.

Ware is currently on trial in connection with the fatal shooting of Sgt. Craig Johnson and the wounding of Officer Auresh Zarkeshan.

Stith faces the death penalty if convicted in the 2017 hammer beating death of Kimberly Vo.

Court-appointed attorneys for both Ware and Stith claim the state’s Indigent Defense Act pay cap of $20,000 for lead counsel and $5,000 for co-counsel in death penalty cases was unconstitutional.

However, Heil, in a seven-page ruling, determined the case must be dismissed under the so-called Younger abstention doctrine, based in part on a 1971 California court case.

In his ruling, Heil quoted from an earlier federal ruling that said “under the Younger abstention doctrine, federal courts are to abstain from exercising jurisdiction to interfere with state proceedings” when three requirements are met.

The three requirements are:

– There is an ongoing state criminal, civil or administrative proceeding.

– The state court provides an adequate forum to hear the claims raised in the federal complaint.

– The state proceedings involve important state interests, matters which traditionally look to state law for their resolution or implicate separately articulated state policies.

“All three conditions requiring abstention are met here,” Heil wrote in his opinion and order.

Ware and Stith alleged they lack an adequate state forum for their claims “because the Oklahoma Legislature has created a system by which the conflict capital counsel is funded out of the same ‘court fund’ that funds the judicial retirement accounts.”

The pair alleged every state judge in Oklahoma has a conflict of interest in deciding their claims since both conflict counsel in capital cases and judicial retirees receive monies from the same court fund.

But Heil wrote that even if the plaintiffs’ claims of a conflict of interest are true, it doesn’t mean they are precluded from raising their claims in state court.

Heil determined that the pair’s claims didn’t qualify under exceptions to the Younger doctrine either, including the claim that they would suffer irreparable injury if the pay cap were permitted to continue.

“Plaintiffs’ allegations that they will be deprived of their rights to the effective assistance of counsel, to due process, and to equal protection of the law if they are prosecuted in state court do not allege irreparable injury sufficient to warrant federal intervention in their ongoing criminal prosecution,” Heil wrote.

Should either case result in a state conviction, Heil said an appeal could then be raised in state and federal courts.

Ware and Stith had sought a federal injunction against state prosecutors’ pursuit of the death penalty until the attorney pay cap law was “remedied.”

After dismissing the case with prejudice, Heil denied Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s motion to dismiss the case, finding that his motion was moot. Kunzweiler, all Tulsa County District Court judges and the Tulsa County District Court clerk were all named in the lawsuit in their official capacities.

