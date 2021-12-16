Judge denies new trial request by former TPD officer Shannon Kepler

But Frizzell noted the declarations of four members of the Kepler federal prosecution team who all said they had no knowledge of state charges pending against Hamilton, 20, until after the trial.

“Kepler presents no evidence to contradict the declarations,” Frizzell wrote in his 20-page order. “Nor is there any evidence that any other person in the U.S. Attorney’s office — or the federal government generally — knew of the state investigation or prosecution of Hamilton,” Frizzell wrote.

Kepler shot Lake in 2014 in the middle of a street just west of downtown Tulsa after the pair had a brief encounter.

Lake had been dating Kepler’s daughter, Lisa, at the time.

Kepler has claimed self-defense, saying Lake was armed with a gun when Kepler shot him, first while still sitting in his pickup, before getting out and shooting him again and driving away from the area.

Witnesses, including Hamilton, have testified that Lake was not armed and appeared to be extending his hand as if to shake Kepler’s prior to being shot.

No gun was found on or near Lake after he was shot.