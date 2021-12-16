Judge denies new trial request by former TPD officer Shannon Kepler

A former Tulsa Police officer will not be getting a sixth trial in connection with the shooting death of his daughter’s then-boyfriend.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell rejected a request by former TPD officer Shannon Kepler for a new trial amid claims prosecutors withheld evidence during his latest trial that could have aided his defense.
Frizzell, in an order issued late Wednesday, ruled that Kepler, 61, had failed to make a case that federal prosecutors knew about state charges pending against one of its witnesses, Michael Noah Monroe Hamilton, until after Kepler’s trial.
Frizzell also determined that “no reasonable probability exists” that it would have changed the outcome of the case had Kepler’s attorney been made aware of the pending charges.
Kepler has argued that federal prosecutors should have disclosed prior to his trial that Hamilton, brother of slain victim Jeremey Lake, was being investigated on state lewd molestation of a child allegations when he testified in Kepler’s April trial.
State prosecutors filed charges against Hamilton within minutes after Kepler’s federal jury retired to deliberate his fate April 26. A Tulsa detective who investigated Hamilton testified she recommended on Sept. 11, 2020, that the district attorney file charges against him after receiving allegations in July 2020.
But Frizzell noted the declarations of four members of the Kepler federal prosecution team who all said they had no knowledge of state charges pending against Hamilton, 20, until after the trial.
“Kepler presents no evidence to contradict the declarations,” Frizzell wrote in his 20-page order. “Nor is there any evidence that any other person in the U.S. Attorney’s office — or the federal government generally — knew of the state investigation or prosecution of Hamilton,” Frizzell wrote.
Kepler shot Lake in 2014 in the middle of a street just west of downtown Tulsa after the pair had a brief encounter.
Lake had been dating Kepler’s daughter, Lisa, at the time.
Kepler has claimed self-defense, saying Lake was armed with a gun when Kepler shot him, first while still sitting in his pickup, before getting out and shooting him again and driving away from the area.
Witnesses, including Hamilton, have testified that Lake was not armed and appeared to be extending his hand as if to shake Kepler’s prior to being shot.
No gun was found on or near Lake after he was shot.
Kepler was tried four times in state court before a jury convicted him of first-degree manslaughter–heat of passion, and he was sentenced to a 15-year prison term in 2017.
The first three state trials ended in hung juries on the first-degree murder charge.
The state Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Kepler’s state conviction and prison sentence in March after Kepler successfully argued that the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling meant the state government did not have jurisdiction to try him because he is a member of the Muscogee Nation and the fatal shooting occurred within the tribe’s reservation.
Frizzell noted that Kepler had failed to establish that those in the Tulsa Police Department or District Attorney’s Office, who were working on the Hamilton case, were even aware that he was a witness in the Kepler trial.
Frizzell attributed issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling in July 2020, as well as personal issues incurred by the assistant district attorney who handled the charges as possible reasons for the delay in the filing of charges. And while charges were filed the same day Kepler's trial ended, Frizzell pointed out that the charges were approved for filing the Friday before the Monday jury verdict.
Finally, Frizzell wrote that Hamilton was not a key prosecution witness and any impeachment of his testimony that Lake was unarmed in all likelihood would not have produced a different jury verdict.
“Several witnesses testified that they were near Lake’s body and did not see a firearm,” Frizzell wrote.
Kepler is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3.
April 2021 video: Fifth trial begins for Shannon Kepler
