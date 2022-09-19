Jewelry store owner allegedly stole, pawned off thousands of dollars of customers' jewelry, police say

A jewelry store owner who was the focus of a Facebook group of people he "ripped off" after pawning off their jewelry for thousands of dollars was arrested Friday, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

Paul Williams, 46, was the owner of Jewelry Liquidation near 61st Street and Sheridan Road, and over the course of several months, 12 police reports came in of alleged victims of Williams and his store.

In each report, the victims dropped off their jewelry at the liquidation store for cleaning, repair or appraisal. Williams would be given the jewelry, and weeks would go by with no follow up from him, police said.

Several victims reported they made attempts to check the status of their jewelry or get it back, but they were never able to get in touch with Williams.

Tulsa Police's Financial Crimes Unit learned after the reports were made that Jewelry Liquidation had "abruptly" closed, and everything in the store was gone.

Detectives later learned Williams, after acquiring the jewelry from customers, "actually pawned the jewelry off for financial gain, without the consent of the original owner/customer."

Several Tulsa residents created a Facebook group called "People ripped off by Paul Williams," and more alleged victims came forward.

Williams was charged in March of one count of obtaining money or property under false pretense, but he was additionally booked into Tulsa County jail Friday on four complaints of embezzlement by employee and one complaint of false declaration of ownership.

Tulsa police asked anyone who believes they are a victim of this crime to contact the Tulsa Police Financial Crimes unit at 918-596-9209.