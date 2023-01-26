Jenks woman pleads guilty in fraud scheme that netted her over $1 million

A Jenks woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to financial crimes that netted her over $1 million from her employer at the time and a federal government loan program.

Lauren Michelle Owen, 39, admitted to all three counts in a criminal information filed Jan. 6 in Tulsa federal court that included bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.

Prosecutors claim Owen’s fraud included spending misappropriated pandemic-based small business loan proceeds to purchase a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette for $82,000, buy a 1998 40-foot yacht for $64,655 and pay off a $38,603 loan on a 2018 Ford F-250.

In her plea agreement with prosecutors, Owen admitted that between 2016 and 2020 she made unauthorized payments from the bank account of the company where she worked to her own personal credit card accounts that “had no legitimate business purpose and solely benefitted myself.”

Owen also admitted to making unauthorized debit card payments from the company’s bank accounts and depositing unauthorized company-drawn checks made payable to herself and other business entities that she controlled.

In all, Owen agreed that her scheme cost LandEnergy, LLC of Tulsa about $768,125 in losses.

Owen began working for the company in 2010 as a secretary, eventually being promoted to company vice president and its sole financial officer, according to court records.

In addition to the bank fraud, Owen also admitted to wire fraud when she filed an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration when she indicated in the November 2021 loan application that she was not under indictment when she sought the loan.

At the time, Owen was facing one count of embezzlement by employee in Tulsa County District Court.

State prosecutors filed the charge July 13, 2021, in Tulsa County District Court before dismissing the case in October 2022 after state officials indicated federal prosecutors would pick up the case.

In her plea, Owen admitted her fraudulent loan cost the U.S. Small Business Administration $384,100.

Owen also admitted to owing the Internal Revenue Service $61,383 from unreported income in 2018.

In addition to the criminal charges, prosecutors are seeking a money judgment of at least $1,152,225, which represents the total proceeds Owen received from her offenses.

Owen, who has also gone by the last names of Osborn, Habermehl and Sons, faces statutory maximums of 30 years' imprisonment on the bank fraud charge, 20 years on the wire fraud charge and five years on the tax evasion charge.

Her sentencing date has not been set.

