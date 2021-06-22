Jenks man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of best friend

A man who allegedly shot his best friend with a gun he told police he didn't know was loaded has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Zachary Shipley, 22, of Jenks, was charged Tuesday with first-degree manslaughter and reckless conduct with a firearm in the death of Christian Price, also 22, according to court documents.

Shipley told police he was at Price's house near Admiral Place and Garnett Road on June 14 playing video games when Shipley took Price's gun, which was out next to a bed, and began playing with it, a police report indicated.

Shipley told detectives he removed the magazine from the gun and thought it was was empty. Price was sitting in a recliner facing away from Shipley with headphones on when Shipley pointed the gun at the back of his head to "scare" him and pulled the trigger, the report said.

The bullet that was left in the chamber hit Price in the back of his head, police said.

