Jazz Hall of Fame director charged with embezzlement, identity theft

The director of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame has been arrested and charged with embezzlement and identity theft.

Jason McIntosh was arrested after a warrant was issued Thursday morning.

McIntosh is accused of impersonating the former treasurer of the now-defunct Tulsa Children's Chorus to secure more than $20,000 from a credit card issued to that individual.

According to court documents filed Feb. 4, McIntosh reportedly changed the address and phone number on file for the Tulsa Children's Chorus credit card to those for the Jazz Hall of Fame. He also reportedly increased the credit limit by $5,000. In a probable cause affidavit, an investigator says the Bank of Oklahoma determined the funds obtained were deposited into an account in the name of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

"(McIntosh) never disputed that he had made the transaction in question, but after several weeks of failing to provide the evidence that he said would refute the illegitimacy ... (he) ceased communication," the investigator wrote in the affidavit.