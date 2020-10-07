Investigators release suspect sketch in 2019 killing of man who died protecting others

Almost a year since a 22-year-old man died protecting others at his south Tulsa apartment, state investigators released a composite sketch of the assailant.
Benjamin Montgomery would have been 23 on Wednesday had his life not been cut short during a robbery on Oct. 10, 2019.
Montgomery, a delivery driver with a tender heart, was shot in the torso at his apartment in the 10800 block of South Sheridan Road while hosting a party.
Two robbers and a robbery victim showed up at his door about 11 p.m., and one of the robbers stepped inside the apartment, brandishing a semi-automatic handgun.
Montgomery put himself between the robber and his guests, and he was shot in an ensuing altercation, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said then.
The shooter was a stranger to all at the party, so investigators struggled to come up with leads.
Montgomery's case is one of two 2019 homicides that remain unsolved. Sixty-two people were killed in Tulsa last year.
An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation artist later met with a witness to form a composite sketch, and detectives are hoping it will spur new information.
Anyone who could identify a person based on the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
