Investigators release suspect sketch in 2019 killing of man who died protecting others

Almost a year since a 22-year-old man died protecting others at his south Tulsa apartment, state investigators released a composite sketch of the assailant.

Benjamin Montgomery would have been 23 on Wednesday had his life not been cut short during a robbery on Oct. 10, 2019.

Montgomery, a delivery driver with a tender heart, was shot in the torso at his apartment in the 10800 block of South Sheridan Road while hosting a party.

Two robbers and a robbery victim showed up at his door about 11 p.m., and one of the robbers stepped inside the apartment, brandishing a semi-automatic handgun.

Montgomery put himself between the robber and his guests, and he was shot in an ensuing altercation, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said then.

The shooter was a stranger to all at the party, so investigators struggled to come up with leads.