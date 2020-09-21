Investigators arrest man they allege staged accident in elderly mother's death

Tulsa police have arrested a man on a murder complaint after finding his elderly mother dead.
Scott O'Neal Wade, 58, was reportedly arrested on a first-degree murder complaint Sunday evening. Officers reportedly responded to a home about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South Winston Avenue to a report of a dead on arrival call, where they found Wade's mother, a woman in her 80s, deceased.
Detectives reportedly questioned Wade and found evidence Wade planned his mother's death and later staged it to appear an accident.
Wade remains held in the Tulsa County jail on a $500,000 bond and is due to appear in court Friday, according to jail records.
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.