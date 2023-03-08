An investigation into a stolen vehicle resulted in officers discovering an assault-style rifle, dozens of pounds of dangerous drugs and $30,000 in cash, Tulsa police said.

Officers had responded the morning of Friday, March 3 after receiving information about a stolen truck, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post Wednesday.

Detectives reportedly located the truck at a residence near 27th and Garnett and took a 30-year-old man into custody.

After obtaining a warrant based on the man's previous controlled dangerous substances conviction, police searched the home and found 23 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of cocaine, 6 pounds of fentanyl, two firearms and bundled cash.

The suspect remains held in Tulsa County jail with bond set at $200,000.

