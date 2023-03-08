From Staff Reports
An investigation into the theft of a vehicle resulted in officers' discovery of an assault-style rifle, dozens of pounds of illegal drugs and $30,000 in cash, Tulsa police said.
Officers had responded on Friday morning after receiving information about a stolen truck, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post Wednesday.
Detectives located the vehicle at a residence near 27th Street and Garnett Road and took a 30-year-old man into custody.
After obtaining a warrant based on the man's previous controlled dangerous substances conviction, police searched the home and found 23 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of cocaine, 6 pounds of fentanyl, two firearms and bundled cash.
The suspect remains in the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $200,000.
Featured video: 379 million fatal doses of fentanyl seized last year
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in 2022 seized 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, a highly addictive substance that is 50 times more powerful than heroin.
25 of the biggest Tulsa-area drug busts since 2014
100 pounds of meth
A Tulsa man is accused of drug trafficking after more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered March 17, 2021, on a plane he landed at Jones Riverside Airport, according to a court document.
Badlands Justice McNally, 30, is facing federal complaints manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

120 grams of meth, 7 pounds of cannabis
Russell Sinor, 32, and Elizabeth Osburn, 35, both of Sapulpa, were arrested Feb. 1, 2021. Deputies said they found 4 ounces of meth, 7 pounds of cannabis, numerous baggies with a "crystal-like substance," a used syringe, a bag containing unused syringes, a digital scale, a baggie containing crystal-like rocks and a small green baggie containing six pills of Suboxone, a Schedule III narcotic.

About $10,000 worth of heroin
Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies in a Nov. 23, 2020, arrest found three loaded firearms, 53.33 grams of heroin, a syringe with 10 milliliters of heroin, two scales, clear baggies, marijuana, ammo and a metal spoon with a brown tar-like substance.
60 pounds of meth
Jamie Lynette Starr, 27, and James Brian Berry, 34, of Bartlesville were arrested Aug. 14, 2019, after a police canine sniffed out 60 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
2 lbs meth, 3 lbs ecstasy
During a search Feb. 20, 2019, James Mitchell and Tynisa Williams were found with nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of ecstasy and nearly 4 pounds of marijuana.
2-3 ounces of black tar heroin
With assistance from several state and law enforcement agencies, Okmulgee police on Oct. 31, 2018, seized “between 2 to 3 ounces” of black tar heroin.
Chief Joe Prentice said it was the largest seizure he has seen in more than three decades at the department. The street value could be $11,000-$16,000.
15 lbs. meth
Deputies find 15 pounds of meth during traffic stop; arrest Tulsa woman


22 lbs. meth
Tulsa police seize 22 pounds of meth during traffic stop as part of trafficking investigation.
6 lbs. meth
Tulsan delivered to jail after nearly 6 pounds of meth picked up at post office


1500 pounds of weed
Kong Meng Vang , 34, was booked into the Tulsa County jail March 24, 2018, on a hold for the Drug Enforcement Administration after authorities seized more than 1,490 pounds of hydroponic marijuana while serving a search warrant at his Tulsa residence.
