Investigation into Broken Arrow man uncovers international 'cabal of alleged child predators,' federal officials say

Five additional people have been arrested after an investigation into a Broken Arrow man uncovered an international child exploitation enterprise he administrated, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson alleged Wednesday in a news release.
Since the investigation began, law enforcement agencies have arrested six people and rescued child victims in Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Missouri and Norway.
In August, Cameron Kelly McAbee, 31, of Broken Arrow was charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with a child exploitation enterprise, exploitation of a child by a parent, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in Indian Country.
“Cameron McAbee is alleged to have been an online administrator for a social media group whose criteria for entry was to have a child available to sexually abuse and photograph,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My office and our law enforcement partners will continue to expose individuals involved in this covert group and identify and rescue child victims.”
According to an affidavit, McAbee ran a chat group on the messaging app Kik.
On July 24, an FBI employee who had access to the group covertly saw an account later reportedly linked to McAbee post a photo depicting child sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.
The photo was a "live" photo, meaning it had been taken with the in-app camera within minutes of when it was posted.
McAbee's account later posted two more sexual photos of another person.
The FBI employee had previously messaged McAbee's account and confirmed that the account owner was the group's administrator, and in the messaging, McAbee told the FBI employee the photos he shared were of his 4-year-old relative, the affidavit alleges.
The FBI then tracked down the account owner's identity to McAbee.
It was also confirmed that McAbee had a 4-year-old relative.
On July 26, agents served a search warrant at McAbee's house and arrested him.
During an interview with agents, McAbee said he had been using the Kik app for two years and confirmed that his account was the one the FBI employee had identified, according to the affidavit. The document also alleges that he admitted sharing pictures of his 4-year-old relative taken in his Broken Arrow house.
McAbee told agents he was the administrator for multiple groups, with one specifically for group members to share photos of their daughters.
"FBI Agents in both Tulsa and Atlanta, along with task force partners, discovered, investigated, and ultimately neutralized an international cabal of alleged child predators," said Alvin M. Winston, acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Oklahoma City.
"The threat Mr. McAbee and his partners posed to children worldwide was thwarted by the relentless dedication of FBI investigators joining forces with detectives from Tulsa and Broken Arrow police departments."
The following arrests have been made in association with the alleged child exploitation messaging group:
• Eric McCants of San Antonio, Texas
• Michael McClure of DeFuniak Springs, Florida
• Jeffrey Prowant of Stone County, Missouri
• James Ray Bickerstaff of Siloam Springs, Arkansas
Law enforcement authorities in Norway also have arrested an unnamed suspect.