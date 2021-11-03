Investigation into Broken Arrow man uncovers international 'cabal of alleged child predators,' federal officials say

The photo was a "live" photo, meaning it had been taken with the in-app camera within minutes of when it was posted.

McAbee's account later posted two more sexual photos of another person.

The FBI employee had previously messaged McAbee's account and confirmed that the account owner was the group's administrator, and in the messaging, McAbee told the FBI employee the photos he shared were of his 4-year-old relative, the affidavit alleges.

The FBI then tracked down the account owner's identity to McAbee.

It was also confirmed that McAbee had a 4-year-old relative.

On July 26, agents served a search warrant at McAbee's house and arrested him.

During an interview with agents, McAbee said he had been using the Kik app for two years and confirmed that his account was the one the FBI employee had identified, according to the affidavit. The document also alleges that he admitted sharing pictures of his 4-year-old relative taken in his Broken Arrow house.

McAbee told agents he was the administrator for multiple groups, with one specifically for group members to share photos of their daughters.