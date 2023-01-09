 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate who ran meth, gun sales operation from prison pleads guilty in Tulsa federal court

An Oklahoma inmate will spend more time in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday in Tulsa federal court to drug conspiracy as part of a scheme to use contraband cellphones to run an illegal gun and meth operation while behind bars.

011023-tul-nws-deeter-richard

Deeter

Richard Dale Deeter Jr., 45, will serve 16 years in federal prison after he completes his state prison sentence, under the terms of the agreement with prosecutors, which still requires judicial approval.

Prosecutors charged Deeter, a member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, and five others in April in a 43-count indictment that alleged their participation in a drug conspiracy and other crimes since at least January 2021.

The indictment alleged that Deeter used cellphones to traffic drugs and firearms while he was serving time for a 2017 drug-trafficking conviction. Deeter has about three years left on a 12-year-term for drug trafficking, his attorney told the court Monday.

Prosecutors alleged that Deeter used cellular telephones to direct the purchase and pickup of bulk quantities of methamphetamine from Oklahoma City for redistribution in the Tulsa area and northeastern Oklahoma. Some of the guns, cash and meth were kept in a residence in the 1800 block of North Atlanta Place, according to the indictment.

The indictment also alleged that Deeter would use illegal cellphones while in prison to communicate with co-conspirators on the outside to sell drugs and guns and make other demands.

Prosecutors allege that in one instance Deeter instructed an unnamed individual to steal a car to satisfy the person’s drug debt.

The car owner, Michael Johnson, 41, was found fatally shot outside his home Jan. 5, 2022, after returning from a casino, according to Tulsa World archives.

Carl Allen Couch Jr. faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with Johnson’s death.

Deeter is the last defendant to plead guilty in the conspiracy case.

Others named in the indictment who have already entered pleas and await sentencing are Donald B. Pearson, 37; Jonna Elise Steele, 37; Johnny Wesley Sparks, 35; Izabella Marie Boling, 26; and Nicole Cox, 27.

Boling, of Broken Arrow, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The agreement with prosecutors, which still requires judicial approval, calls for Boling to serve a prison term of six years.

The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison upon conviction.

Pearson, of Sand Springs, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in exchange for a stipulated prison term ranging from 10 to 15 years in prison.

Sparks, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing nearly 2,400 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Sparks faces a 10-year-prison term, the mandatory minimum sentence, under the terms of an agreement with prosecutors.

Steele, also of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to one count of using a messaging application to facilitate a drug transaction. Steele faces up to four years in prison at sentencing.

Cox, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy in a plea deal that calls for her to serve a prison term ranging from 10 to 15 years in prison.

A judge will decide at Deeter’s formal sentencing whether to accept his plea agreement.

