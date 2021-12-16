Inmate who escaped Ottawa County jail found four days later having a beer at Chili's

Ottawa County officials are still working to determine exactly what led to the escape of a nonviolent prisoner this past weekend, but one thing is clear: the man took his chance.
Charles "Chuck" Chance, who was to be held at the Ottawa County jail on several theft and fraud complaints, quietly maneuvered out of his holding cell in Miami early Dec. 11. He was found having an afternoon beer at the Chili's Grill and Bar in Pryor four days later, some 60 miles from his starting point.
Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said an internal investigation into three jailers' action or inaction is forthcoming, but preliminary information indicates tower personnel simply pressed a wrong button that night.
The jail, he said, currently houses between 70 and 80 inmates and has a north door and a south door, the latter of which being where law enforcement officers bring in new prisoners through a sally port. Just before Chance went missing, officers were bringing in a new prisoner on a public intoxication complaint, Dean said, and the two jailers who were assisting them requested the south door be unlocked for intake.
It's yet to be confirmed, but Dean thinks the jailer in the control tower pressed the button for the north door, instead, before eventually opening the south door.
Unbeknownst to those at the jail, Chance had allegedly manipulated a padlock used to secure his holding cell door and possibly heard the north door unlock. Dean said Chance's cell door had an internal locking mechanism, part of the outdated and ineffective system used throughout the jail, but it was damaged by another inmate's kicks several months ago.
While the two jailers on the floor were busy assisting officers with the new prisoner, and the jailer in the tower was apparently not watching the surveillance footage, Chance slipped out of his cell and through the north door, Dean said.
He soon returned to grab a pair of sweatpants.
"It was cold that night," Dean said.
Chance's escape set off a manhunt in the days following and Pryor police found him Wednesday while tracking a suspect who allegedly stole a woman's purse in town. The trail led them to Chance, Dean said.
The escape has raised plenty of questions about the jail's operations and security, to most of which Dean, who is approaching his one-year anniversary on the job, expressed humble exhaustion.
"It's frustrating," he said, listing the problems of the antiquated door and lock system along with severe understaffing and a lack of funding. "We're doing what we can with what we have right now."
The system, which leaves many cell doors unable to be locked and provides no means for jailers on the floor or in the tower to be alerted when a door is ajar, is no new problem, but it's one Dean hopes to have fixed soon thanks to $2 million of incoming funding from the Miami Nation.
There's no timeline yet, but Dean said he is expecting changes within the next six months.
"If it wasn’t for the money we’re getting from the tribe, we wouldn’t be able to fix this," he said.
Since Chance's escape, the jail has built new cage doors for the intake cells and installed a button cover over the north door button in the control tower, Dean said.
An internal investigation will begin soon, though one of the three employees present that night has already quit, and Dean reminded that the jail is hiring.
Jailers recently received a pay raise, Dean said, amounting to $2,400 a month plus county benefits, but dedicated workers are few and far between. Many new hires have failed to show up for their first day of work, or vanish a couple of days after they start with no notice.
A new jailer school begins Jan. 3.