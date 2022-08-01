Inmate who allegedly killed a corrections officer on Sunday pled guilty to killing a fellow inmate in 2013

The State Department of Corrections has identified a corrections officer who died on Sunday at Davis Correctional Facility and the inmate who allegedly attacked the officer.

In 2013, that inmate pled guilty to killing another person while in prison, according to online court records and the McAlester News-Capital.

Officer Alan Jay Hershberger was assisting in returning inmates to their housing units in the privately-run Holdenville prison when he was "attacked from behind" by Gregory Thompson, 49, using a homemade weapon, according to a news release from the department.

Corrections officials attempted life-saving measures and secured the area, but Hershberger died from his injuries.

"The agency mourns the loss of Officer Hershberger and expresses our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the news release stated.

Thompson was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2006 of first-degree murder in a 2003 Oklahoma County homicide, according to online court records and the news release.

In 2010 Thompson was charged again with first-degree murder after he killed a fellow inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in Pittsburg County on Sept. 3, 2009 while serving his sentence for the 2003 murder, the McAlester News-Capital reported.

The charge was lowered to first-degree manslaughter in 2011.

According to court records cited by the News-Capital, officers during an inmate count “saw inmate Daniel Clayton lying on the floor of the cell bloody and unresponsive ... (and) saw inmate Gregory Thompson standing over Daniel Clayton wiping his hands.”

Thompson allegedly then handed officers a homemade knife while saying, “it isn’t what it looks like I had to defend myself,” according to court records.

Thompson pled guilty in March 2013 to the manslaughter charge and a possession of contraband charge for the knife and was sentenced to 10 concurrent years in prison to run consecutively with the 2003 life sentence.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General is conducting an investigation into Hershberger's death and the results will be submitted to a district attorney's office, the Department of Corrections said.

A Department of Corrections spokesman said Hershberger's death is the first corrections officer homicide in Oklahoma since 2000.

The Davis Correctional Facility is a privately run prison with a capacity of about 1,600 male inmates.

Holdenville is located in Hughes County, about 90 miles south of Tulsa.