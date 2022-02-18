Injunction sought to stop Tulsa DA from trying death penalty case in officer’s slaying

Attorneys for a man who could face execution in the slaying of a Tulsa police officer are seeking an injunction against prosecutors' pursuit of the penalty until Oklahoma statutes that they say are unconstitutional are corrected.
Kevin Adams and Robert Gifford, lead and co-counsel for David Ware, respectively, filed the federal lawsuit Thursday in the Northern District of Oklahoma against Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler in his official capacity.
The action seeks declaratory relief that Oklahoma statutes setting compensation caps on attorneys appointed to defend indigent clients from the death penalty are unconstitutional. It also seeks an injunction against a capital trial against Ware until “such constitutional infirmities are remedied.”
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Friday he is aware of the action but will not allow it to distract from preparations for the death penalty trial.
“The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has been contacted regarding the federal lawsuit, and I expect they will be defending that action on my behalf," Kunzweiler said. "However, I remain confident that the case in the Tulsa County District Court where Mr. Ware is charged with the murder of Sgt. Craig Johnson and the shooting of Officer Auresh Zarkeshan will proceed forward in April."
A spokeswoman for the attorney general said the office is not yet involved in the action and would not comment at this time.
The suit alleges the state's law "directly contradicts" what has been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court as the "minimum" prevailing national standards in defending death penalty cases: the American Bar Association Guidelines for the Appointment and Performance of Defense Counsel in Death Penalty Cases.
Oklahoma’s Indigent Defense Act caps payment for appointed lead counsel in capital cases at $20,000 and co-counsel at $5,000.
The ABA Guidelines cite caps on compensation as “improper” in death-penalty cases and provide that attorneys’ hourly rates should be commensurate with that of similar retained counsel.
In a Tuesday stateside motion to dismiss the bill of particulars against Ware on the same grounds, Adams called the rates the statutes set forth an "obscene embarrassment" to the American justice system.
A federal indigent defense system in which Adams and Gifford both serve compensates attorneys at $155 per hour, the motion states. In Ware’s case on the state's rate, lead counsel will average “something less than $20.00 per hour,” Adams wrote.
He argued the two highly experienced and qualified attorneys are in actuality losing “tens of thousands of dollars” based on the capped rate and inability to accept other court appointments or private-pay cases.
Adams wrote that he has been appointed to the case since July 2020 and has not yet taken a single payment so that he will be able to "financially survive" the trial, for which District Judge Bill Musseman has advised counsel to block out a month's time.
"Oklahoma’s statutory scheme for limiting compensation of conflict counsel in death penalty cases creates a conflict of interest between appointed counsel and their clients facing the death penalty, because private defense counsel are forced to endure severe financial hardship in an attempt to meet as much of their obligations as they can as outlined by the ABA Guidelines," the suit alleges. "Either through intention or neglect Oklahoma has created a system of compensation for conflict death penalty counsel that does not pass constitutional muster and as a result Oklahoma has a death penalty system where it is remarkable that defendants represented by conflict counsel ever escape its deadly grasp."
In the state motion, Adams pointed to a 2017 recommendation from a bipartisan Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission: That “adequate compensation should be provided to conflict counsel in capital cases, and the existing compensation (cap) should be lifted.” He argued the courts must act in the failure of the Oklahoma Legislature.
In support of federal intervention due to a lack of an adequate state forum, the suit cited a civil rights lawsuit D. Gregory Bledsoe filed against the judges of the Tulsa County District Court in 2004 over the funding of death penalty counsel for defendant Jeremy Williams.
The lawsuit was settled and dismissed without prejudice, but the practice of limiting compensation for death penalty counsel continued.
Williams was 21 when he and Alvin Jordan robbed a midtown bank and caught 26-year-old teller Amber Rogers in their crossfire, killing her. Williams and Jordan were using different caliber weapons, but the bullet that struck Rogers passed through her, and state medical examiners could not determine the caliber of gun that fired it.
Jordan, represented by Adams, avoided the death penalty with a guilty plea and is currently serving a life sentence without parole. Williams was convicted in a jury trial tried by then-prosecutors Doug Drummond and Musseman and sentenced to execution. He hung himself on death row after exhausting his appeals in 2018. He was 35.
Adams also cited a motion and response in the 2014 Darren Price death penalty case in which Musseman, on request, increased co-counsel's pay. After the two-year case, they illustrated their pay averaged $10 an hour on the case, but the judge denied that their compensation should exceed the statutory cap.
Although finding that Price fulfilled the aggravating circumstances necessary for execution, a jury chose not to exercise the option. Following the jury's recommendation, Musseman sentenced Price to two consecutive life terms without parole for the execution-style shooting deaths of Carissa Horton, 18, and Ethan Nichols, 21, at Hicks Park in 2011. Price was 19 at the time of the murders.
Musseman has scheduled a ruling on all pre-trial motions in Ware's case Feb. 25.