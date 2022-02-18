Injunction sought to stop Tulsa DA from trying death penalty case in officer’s slaying

A federal indigent defense system in which Adams and Gifford both serve compensates attorneys at $155 per hour, the motion states. In Ware’s case on the state's rate, lead counsel will average “something less than $20.00 per hour,” Adams wrote.

He argued the two highly experienced and qualified attorneys are in actuality losing “tens of thousands of dollars” based on the capped rate and inability to accept other court appointments or private-pay cases.

Adams wrote that he has been appointed to the case since July 2020 and has not yet taken a single payment so that he will be able to "financially survive" the trial, for which District Judge Bill Musseman has advised counsel to block out a month's time.