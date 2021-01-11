 Skip to main content
Info sought in homicide: Police ID man found early Monday with fatal gunshot wounds

Police are investigating the third homicide of the year for Tulsa after a man was found early Monday with fatal gunshot wounds.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 66th Street and found a man had sustained multiple gunshots.

According to Lt. Brandon Watkins, Johnny Lee Dean, 22, died after being transported to a local hospital.

Homicide detectives are reviewing evidence and locating witnesses, Watkins said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

