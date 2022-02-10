Indictment names mother in child neglect charge involving death of infant

A Tulsa woman faces a four-count federal indictment charging her with child neglect in the death of her son.
Ashton Nikoel Mattingly, 30, was arraigned Thursday in Tulsa federal court on one count of child neglect in Indian Country and three counts of tampering with evidence.
The indictment charges Mattingly, also known as Nikki Mattingly, with willfully and maliciously failing to provide her two-month-old son, Liam Johnson, with a wide array of care ranging from adequate nurturance, food, clothing, medical care and protection from exposure to the use and possession of illegal drugs.
Her son, Liam Tyler Johnson, died Jan. 4, 2021 at a local hospital after being transported from their home in the 5700 block of West Second Street, according to state Medical Examiner records.
Mattingly also faces three counts of evidence tampering linked to alleged acts she took in February 2021.
In one instance, prosecutors allege Mattingly called another unidentified individual on Feb. 11, 2021 and asked the person to go to Mattingly’s residence and remove a white pill bottle with an orange cap so it would not be available as evidence in the investigation of Johnson’s death.
Mattingly also asked the same person the same day to change a password on a social media account so it would be unavailable in the investigation, according to the indictment.
Mattingly is also charged with asking another person on Feb. 16 to falsely report that her cellular phone had been stolen in an effort to make it unavailable as evidence in Johnson’s death, the indictment states.
Mattingly will remain in custody until at least Thursday when she will face a detention hearing.
Federal prosecutors have requested Mattingly be held in jail while her case progresses.
Factors that qualify the case for pretrial custody, according to prosecutors, include the case carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison or death upon conviction.
Mattingly has been held in Tulsa Jail since Tuesday.
Mattingly is an American Indian and the death occurred within Indian Country, both of which are factors qualifying the case for federal prosecution, under the McGirt ruling.