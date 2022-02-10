Indictment names mother in child neglect charge involving death of infant

A Tulsa woman faces a four-count federal indictment charging her with child neglect in the death of her son.

Ashton Nikoel Mattingly, 30, was arraigned Thursday in Tulsa federal court on one count of child neglect in Indian Country and three counts of tampering with evidence.

The indictment charges Mattingly, also known as Nikki Mattingly, with willfully and maliciously failing to provide her two-month-old son, Liam Johnson, with a wide array of care ranging from adequate nurturance, food, clothing, medical care and protection from exposure to the use and possession of illegal drugs.

Her son, Liam Tyler Johnson, died Jan. 4, 2021 at a local hospital after being transported from their home in the 5700 block of West Second Street, according to state Medical Examiner records.

Mattingly also faces three counts of evidence tampering linked to alleged acts she took in February 2021.

In one instance, prosecutors allege Mattingly called another unidentified individual on Feb. 11, 2021 and asked the person to go to Mattingly’s residence and remove a white pill bottle with an orange cap so it would not be available as evidence in the investigation of Johnson’s death.