Idaho man to face trial on charges of sexual solicitation online of Tulsa-area 15-year-old

Wilson ordered Ostrega, of Boise, Idaho, to appear in court Monday before District Judge Dawn Moody.

The sheriff’s office issued a news release on the case in April indicating the 15-year-old girl told an investigator Ostrega provided her a screenshot of his Cash App transaction history with information about others he paid for such materials.

Ostrega reportedly used the screen name “drunk202020” on Snapchat and “Drew Issme” on Instagram, both of which he used while speaking to the 15-year-old, whom authorities said he offered $30 on Cash App or Venmo for a “quick video” for his sexual gratification.

An affidavit said Ostrega “coerced” the girl into sending him a photo and a video, for which he paid her on Cash App.

After becoming aware of Ostrega’s activity, a Tulsa County investigator communicated with him using the social media profile of a teenage girl. Two of the charges against Ostrega relate to his contact with the investigator, as state law allows for prosecution of those who have lewd communications with anyone they genuinely believe is a minor at the time.