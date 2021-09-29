Idaho man to face trial on charges of sexual solicitation online of Tulsa-area 15-year-old

An Idaho man will face the prospect of a jury trial after opting to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on charges alleging he asked a teenage girl for nude photos online in exchange for money.
Andrew Ostrega, 49, is jailed on one count each of using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor, indecent exposure to a child and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure. Prosecutors charged him in April following an investigation the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s Child Predator Unit initiated in November, which started with a report from a woman who claimed Ostrega had contact with her then-15-year-old daughter online.
Ostrega’s attorney in July argued for a bond reduction, noting “severe physical disabilities” that require him to use a wheelchair. A motion on the issue states Ostrega was born without legs and one arm, which his attorney wrote means he “struggles daily at the jail with the simplest of tasks as the staff is not properly trained to handle this level of disability and has found it difficult to properly care for his constant physical needs.”
Ostrega is at the Tulsa County jail on a $75,000 aggregate bond and appeared in court in person Tuesday afternoon. Special Judge Tanya Wilson, who was set to preside over Ostrega’s preliminary hearing, instead accepted Ostrega’s waiver of his right to have the hearing as planned.
Wilson ordered Ostrega, of Boise, Idaho, to appear in court Monday before District Judge Dawn Moody.
The sheriff’s office issued a news release on the case in April indicating the 15-year-old girl told an investigator Ostrega provided her a screenshot of his Cash App transaction history with information about others he paid for such materials.
Ostrega reportedly used the screen name “drunk202020” on Snapchat and “Drew Issme” on Instagram, both of which he used while speaking to the 15-year-old, whom authorities said he offered $30 on Cash App or Venmo for a “quick video” for his sexual gratification.
An affidavit said Ostrega “coerced” the girl into sending him a photo and a video, for which he paid her on Cash App.
After becoming aware of Ostrega’s activity, a Tulsa County investigator communicated with him using the social media profile of a teenage girl. Two of the charges against Ostrega relate to his contact with the investigator, as state law allows for prosecution of those who have lewd communications with anyone they genuinely believe is a minor at the time.
The investigator reported receiving a direct message from Ostrega a day after following his Instagram account with the decoy social media profile. That later resulted in a conversation on Snapchat in which Ostrega reportedly asked to send money if the “girl” would listen to or video chat with him while he performed a sex act on himself, according to the affidavit.
The document goes on to state the investigator received three photos of Ostrega’s genitals and two Amazon.com gift cards on the decoy profile even after representing to Ostrega that he was a teenager.