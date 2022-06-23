ICYMI: Former gang member speaks out after wave of shootings in Tulsa

The reality of gang life was a long time coming for Quontrell Hardridge.

There were years of batting away his mother’s pleas, a stint in prison and one too many funerals. Still, it wasn’t until he became a husband and father that he realized just how far behind he was on the path to provide the life he wants for his family.

It’s the reason Hardridge says he now mentors boys — in the hopes they don’t go down the same path he did.

Most know the 28-year-old as Franchize — a gang moniker he once used to promote his rap — but he now wants to give his followers a better message.

“It’s called the Don’t Slip program because we don’t want the kids to slip and fall into this lifestyle,” Hardridge said. “This life is not reversible; you don’t get the life back.”

The “we” are others like him — Tulsa gangsters who have outgrown the high-risk lifestyle and found a reason to care whether they live or die.

“It ain’t worth it,” Hardridge said. “We’ll tell you. I got partners that’ll show you gunshot wounds. I know people who can’t walk, can’t talk. I know people who can’t do so much, and I know people who can do whatever they want, buy whatever they want because they made it out the ‘hood.”

They’re lucky, Hardridge says, to have even made it of age.

Seven men ranging from 18 to 38 years old were killed between May and September of last year in a wave of violence investigators termed a “gang war” that saw nearly 40 shootings span the city.

What exactly sent the tension level beyond the simmer of status quo remains unknown, but Tulsa Police Sgt. Rusty Brown, supervisor of the Strategic Intervention Unit, recently testified that investigators traced the outbreak to a shooting attack that members of one gang carried out on another in a crowded north Tulsa parking lot on May 2, 2021. The month and day is significant to the attacked gang as it alludes to the group’s name, and retaliation ensued.

“That started over several arguments,” Tulsa Police Capt. Luke Sherman said then as the head of the department’s Special Investigation Division. “The next thing you know, we’re multiple shootings in, and people are getting shot.”

A boiling pot

Tulsa Police responded with a violent crime initiative that netted nearly 80 arrests and more than 200 gun seizures before the year came to a close. But those who know gang life say the cycle will just start over.

And it has: Corlin Jones, 17, died in a shootout just last month east of downtown. Charging documents in his homicide point to rival gang members.

“We’re looking at the end result — not the start of something,” said Charles Wilkes, a native Tulsan and champion of Black opportunity. “Whenever it’s quiet, we’re not talking about these things as much.”

Hardridge agreed, saying that in the midst of violence, calls for it to stop come off as “bogus.” He compared the situation to a boiling pot.

“Everybody lets the pot boil and then gets mad when it overflows,” he said. “You’re watching it. You’re watching the pot boil.”

The only way to turn down the heat, Wilkes said, is to address at-risk youth and the societal systems in which they grow.

“We can’t blame the community, who are just as much victims in that situation,” Wilkes said. “When you have a community that has a lot of lack of opportunities and lack of directions to go, (people) get into a place of survival and make decisions that they wouldn’t ordinarily make.

“It should be our job as people with resources to create those opportunities to avert creating situations like those we deal with.”

The disparities between affluent Tulsans and those in poverty has been well-documented, and while many organizations are working on that, there remains room for improvement in equitable access to quality education, health care, housing, nutritious foods and career opportunities.

As for the children, every home is different, Wilkes said. Some parents work so much or so late they’re not able to be present for their kids, and others suffer crippling substance abuse or mental health issues, which leaves Wilkes wondering who’s keeping watch.

“It’s a connectivity thing,” he said. “Is that kid connected to something that’s going to grow them? It takes a sustained environment and atmosphere to grow a child properly, and we have a lot of gaps in our community. A lot of kids don’t make it.

“(Gangs) pick up the kids that fall through the gaps.”

‘Grown-man decisions’

Born and bred in north Tulsa, Hardridge joined a gang when he was 16, an age some would consider a late bloomer, he said.

There were gangsters in his family, but he grew up with a hard-working, single mom and a grandma who tried to steer him right, he said.

A move out east in his middle school years set him on uneasy footing as he grappled with a different culture.

“I started messing up in school and getting into fights at school because of who I was associated with,” he said. “And that started to cost me, so I was just like, hell, I might as well join a gang — they treat me like (I’m in) one; I dress like one.”

What began as a childlike desire to dress with diamond rings became a means to scratch an itch of teenage rebellion, and a couple of years later, Hardridge was headed to prison on a robbery conviction as a youthful offender.

He sat there for six years of a split 15-year sentence with the latter nine suspended.

“I thought about it the whole time like, ‘Aw, I’m a kid, I’m a kid,’” Hardridge remembered. “And then it hit me, like ‘No, you’re a grown man because you’ve been making grown-man decisions.’”

The more than two dozen funerals he attended for his friends the year after he got out of prison only served to solidify his thinking.

The way Hardridge sees it, there was little chance of stopping him from the path he chose. But for those who still have that choice to make, he hopes to be the difference.

Hardridge aims to help the children he mentors make a healthy transition from childhood to adulthood, keeping them young at heart while also preparing them for their future and expanding their dreams.

Many kids are already doing right, he said, but they often get overshadowed by those who do wrong.

“And that’s just not fair because it’s way harder to do right than it is to do wrong,” Hardridge said. “We have to reward these kids. We have to show them that, as long as I’m doing good — even if my mama works too hard to notice — Franchize is going to notice.”

Hardridge is not aiming to make any parents feel “less than,” he emphasized; he wants to help them. He encouraged parents with at-risk kids to take advantage of programs like those at the Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. North, and he encouraged otherwise unaffected residents to get involved with the nonprofit and similar programs.

“My mama did the best she could, and I know a lot of mamas that did the best they could for their children, too,” Hardridge said. “I feel like if you have access to (the Dream Center), you should take advantage of it. The parents have to be less prideful and say OK, (I’ll) get my son involved into all this, because I know what could be, instead of saying, ‘No, my baby ain’t going to do this; my baby not going to do that.’

“You have to be really mindful because I had women that loved me all in my family and that didn’t do it, and now that I have a relationship with my father, I don’t feel like that would’ve done it either.”

‘Renegade stuff’

Tulsa Police Department officials have long held that their reach goes only so far as the badge. Despite some efforts stunted by a staff shortage to cast a community policing curriculum across the department, police maintain that their responsibility remains one of reaction to crime.

“We’re reacting to a lot of criminal behavior and using evidence-based and data-based police work to try to go and identify it and try to stop that behavior,” Capt. Luke Sherman, now retired, said in a January interview. “Law enforcement doesn’t necessarily really jump into seeking to understand some of the dynamics of why these things occur — that, to me, is not our expertise.

“We’re not going to get a gang member to really give us the deep dive into what his beef was because there’s, a lot of times, criminal actions and charges attached to that.”

Tulsa gangs breed crimes that run the gamut from vandalism and property crimes to homicides and human trafficking. In recent testimony in a preliminary hearing, a Crime Gun Unit investigator said most of the city’s shootings are gang-related.

Violence is often the result of disputes over girls, money, stolen property, drugs or honor insulted in a public sphere — the latter particularly exacerbated in an age of social media.

Lamar Norman, 13, was gunned down near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue in late December after making a live Instagram post with others “intentionally (meant) to disrespect” a rival gang, affidavits in his murder case state.

A 14- and 15-year-old were charged in his death.

“These kids are different — way different,” Hardridge said. “When they get involved in this gang stuff, they’re way ruthless.”

Gangs in Tulsa are not what they used to be, he and other community members say.

The “old order” of initiation, affiliation and hierarchy has faded into a wave of youngsters who start their own, loose groups with their friends and are quick to point high-powered firearms in the face of any upset.

“Anything they do can start a war,” Hardridge said. “That’s why most of the big homies have removed themselves and what people call OGs (original gangsters) ... because there’s a lot of renegade stuff going on.”

Contrary to Hollywood depictions, Sherman said there are no OGs showing up at gang functions to talk to the younger guys in “wise, sage ways.”

“It’s not like the movies where they have this overarching influence,” Sherman said. “Most people, when they get done and decide ‘I’m checking out from Bloods or Crips,’ they’re just doing their thing. It’s just life. Then the younger generations are just pressing through what they assume the responsibilities are and the street response of how you’re supposed to act.”

Hardridge said he doesn’t “even waste (his) time” trying to turn back kids who have already sought out and embraced the gang lifestyle. It’s no use, he believes, as they have to realize for themselves as he did. But he’s heard of some who are abandoning otherwise stable homes to live in violence-ridden apartment complexes with their friends and talking as if they have the upper hand on the justice system.

“You got these young kids saying, ‘Well, I know I’m going to get out when I’m this age; it don’t even matter if I kill somebody,’” Hardridge said. “They know what they’re doing. They know exactly what they’re doing, and I hope they get the help they need.”

Seeing “good” kids throwing gang signs and getting tossed into a dangerous mix with friends they still have faith in is part of why Hardridge said he felt the need to speak out.

“We’ve got to stop the kids from even joining into these activities,” he said.

