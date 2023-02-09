A south Tulsa man prosecutors say posed as a retired doctor to abuse hospice patients was bound over in district court this week on five additional counts, including rape and perjury.

Special Judge Kasey Baldwin made the decision in David Menna's case after hearing testimony for nearly five hours Wednesday from a slew of witnesses who knew the man as "David Turner," a longtime friend and retired physician they trusted to care for their loved ones.

Prosecutors argue that Menna, 67, used his position of trust to exploit vulnerable individuals in his care, including his bedridden mother.

Initial charges of abuse by a caretaker and impersonating a medical provider stemmed from Menna's alleged abuse of a late Bixby man who was in hospice care in September. Prosecutors have additionally charged Menna with one count of perjury and two counts each of rape by instrumentation and abuse by a caretaker.

Bixby police arrested Menna last year after a woman reported that he inappropriately touched her husband's genitals under the guise of medical necessity and lied to a hospice nurse's aide about obtaining consent to do so.

The additional counts stem from Menna's care for his late mother between 2019 and 2021 and his filing of a pauper's affidavit to seek representation from a public defender in his criminal case. Prosecutors allege that he signed a form stating he did not own a home when he did.

Appearing frail as a deputy slowly ushered him into the courtroom in a wheelchair, Menna looked nothing like the man a hospice nurse remembered just a few years ago "demanding" perineal care procedures she thought unnecessary for his mother.

That man was "very well-kept" and stood tall, she testified — "confident-like" — and always made her feel that her medical knowledge was inferior, she testified. Sometimes, she said, Menna would get "ugly," raising his voice or complaining to her for 45 minutes at a time.

The nurse said she witnessed one instance of Menna's alleged abuse of his mother under the guise of medical necessity. Two friends of Menna's testified that they helped him perform the same procedure several times, thinking they were helping a friend who knew best about his ailing mother with an uncomfortable but necessary task.

"I thought it was a little unusual, but at the same time I thought he was a doctor, so that eased my conscience a bit," one of the two men testified.

Menna did hold a doctorate in dentistry, Assistant Public Defender Marny Hill pointed out, but she stipulated with prosecutor Tom Thornbrugh that he was not licensed for medical practice.

The nurse said she immediately reported her concerns to the proper authorities. Prosecutors advised the court that the state would not be pursuing criminal charges against Menna's friends for failing to report the abuse.

Hill acknowledged the "ick factor" of a male relative tending to the personal hygiene needs of a female relative but said that without evidence that the procedures were done for sexual gratification, they weren't illegal. The judge said state statutes don't require such a reason.

Menna was scheduled for arraignment in late February, when a judge will take up his pauper issue. He remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

The case is not the first in which Menna has been accused of such crimes.

His first Oklahoma allegations arose from a youth camp at Osage Hills State Park in 2007, where boys said he made a practice of checking their genitals “for ticks” while identifying himself as a medical doctor, according to Tulsa World archives. Prosecutors charged him with lewd molestation and practicing medicine without a license, but the molestation counts were dropped in a plea deal, and Menna’s remaining charge was dismissed after a two-year deferred sentence.

The claims were among several alleging child sexual abuse at Menna's hands spanning 15 years in multiple states featured in a 2020 investigative piece by USA Today reporter Cara Kelley. In it, alleged victims lamented Menna’s apparent ability to skirt prosecution and litigation.

