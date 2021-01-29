Hydro assistant police chief faces multiple child-rape, obscenity charges

A western Oklahoma police official was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of rape, distribution of obscene photos and forcible sodomy.

Tyler Wesley Davis, who is the Hydro Police Department’s assistant chief and a Caddo County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy, was charged with three counts of rape in the first degree, three counts of rape by instrumentation, three counts of distribution of obscene or indecent writings or pictures, two counts of forcible sodomy and one count of a violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

A social media platform reportedly flagged a user who was uploading multiple sexually explicit files of a prepubescent girl between April and September and submitted evidence to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That office then traced the IP address to Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation.

The investigation led to Davis, according to an OSBI news release, and he was arrested without incident Thursday in Hydro and booked into the Grady County jail.