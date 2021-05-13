Husband, wife dead in east Tulsa murder-suicide

A husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide in east Tulsa on Wednesday.

David Wayne Wilson, 53, shot and killed his wife, Kathy Wilson, also 53, about 10:30 p.m. in their home near 31st Street and Garnett Road, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The two had been arguing all day, and David Wilson killed his wife before going to a relative's home next door and killing himself, Watkins said. The homes are in the 10600 block of East 33rd Place.

David and Kathy Wilson had been married 10 years, according to Tulsa County court records.

Kathy Wilson's death is the 16th homicide in Tulsa this year.

