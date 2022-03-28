 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husband of weekend homicide victim sought as person of interest, police say

  Updated
Tulsa police shared a previous mugshot of person of interest Kevin Snoddy

 Tulsa Police Department

Tulsa police are searching for a person of interest after a woman was found dead in her south Tulsa apartment complex over the weekend, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Kevin Snoddy, 57, is being sought in connection to the death of his wife, Cheryl Thomas, 60, who was found dead at her residence at the Avondale Apartments near East 71st Street and South Trenton Avenue after family members asked Thomas' home health nurse to conduct a welfare check.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the Avondale Apartments near 71st Street and Peoria Avenue after a female in her 50s was reported dead, Sgt. Brian Liang said on Saturday.

The nurse along with EMSA responded to find the woman dead with what officers called “obvious signs of homicide.”

The Thomas' death is the city’s 18th homicide of 2022. The previous day, a woman was found dead on a porch near Turley with apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about Snoddy and his whereabouts is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or, in this case, 911.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

