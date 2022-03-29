Husband arrested after woman found dead in her south Tulsa apartment

Tulsa police arrested the husband of a woman found dead in her south Tulsa apartment complex over the weekend.

Kevin Snoddy, 57, is accused of first-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Cheryl Thomas, 60, who was found dead at her residence at the Avondale Apartments near East 71st Street and South Trenton Avenue after family members asked Thomas' home health nurse to conduct a welfare check.

A tip from Tulsa Crime Stoppers led officers to Apache Manor apartments, where they took Snoddy into custody Monday evening, Tulsa police said in a social media post.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the Avondale Apartments near 71st Street and Peoria Avenue after a female was found with "obvious signs of homicide," Sgt. Brian Liang said on Saturday.

Thomas' death was the city’s 18th homicide of 2022.