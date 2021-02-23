Human skull found near Gilcrease Museum identified as missing woman

The Tulsa Police Department has identified the human remains found Monday at a park near Gilcrease Museum in northwest Tulsa.

The remains, identified as Samantha Puckett, 34, were found by a photographer walking in Stuart Park, part of the Gilcrease grounds, who stumbled across a human skull.

Puckett was reported missing November 2016, and police said foul play was suspected in her disappearance.

Police said the suspect in the case, John Paul Gladney, 41, committed suicide when homicide detectives tried to serve a search warrant at his home in December 2016.

Police said at that time that Puckett’s family had reported a history of domestic abuse over the course of her relationship with the man. There also was medical documentation that backed up the allegations of abuse, but Puckett had never called the police on her boyfriend, a detective said then.

Gladney had been charged in 2008 with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm, but the charges were dismissed when a prosecution witness failed to appear, according to court records.

Police said detectives and the Medical Examiner's Office "worked very quickly to identify the remains and solve this case," and they said Puckett's family has been notified.