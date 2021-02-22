Human remains found in northwest Tulsa; homicide detectives investigating

A photographer wandering the woods of a museum property in northwest Tulsa on Monday stumbled across a human skull, police said.

Tulsa Police Department homicide detectives and a forensic anthropologist from the state Medical Examiner’s Office were soon on their hands and knees, sweeping away sticks, dirt and leaves from a skeleton.

The remains were found in the woods feet from the northbound lane of 33rd West Avenue on the Gilcrease Museum’s about 460-acre property.

The skull showed signs of trauma, Detective Jason White said, but investigators won’t know the person’s sex, cause of death or estimated time of death until those determinations are made by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

White said investigators were attempting to recover as much of the remains as possible, but it’s possible that animals could have carried off some bones.

“We’ll learn a lot more once we try to identify the individual, and hopefully we’re going to be able to do so relatively quickly,” White said. “Somebody has missed this person. We’ll start combing through missing person reports, and we’ll go from there.”

