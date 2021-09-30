How much did crime change in 2020? The numbers are in

“I don’t want to minimize what’s happened. I just don’t want people to believe that the sky is falling and that this is a permanent” trend, Fox added. Even with the homicide rise, he noted, the number is still far lower than what the country endured during the crack-cocaine epidemic 30 years ago.

The rising violence has become a political battleground in the year after protests over policing erupted in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Several candidates with law enforcement backgrounds are running or plan to run for various offices around the country.

Gun control groups said firearms were the primary driver of the violence.

“This jump in murders is just the latest proof that we are experiencing a gun violence epidemic within the COVID pandemic,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said in a statement. “This death spiral will continue until we stem the flow of illegal guns and invest in proven intervention programs.”

Some drops in other crime categories, however, were positive news.

Violent crimes across the country climbed a more moderate 5.6% over the previous year, while property crimes continued a nearly two-decade decline, falling 7.8%. Robbery and rape dropped 9.3% and 12% respectively.