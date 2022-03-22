Hope Valley area residents question Tulsa police on license plate reader system to be implemented in area

Mixed feelings were expressed Tuesday night about a 25-camera license-plate-reading system Tulsa police are set to implement soon in the area surrounding the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue intersection and other parts of Tulsa where crime has surged.

The Tulsa Police Department hosted a meeting for community members Tuesday at SpiritLife Church, 5345 S. Peoria Ave., to discuss the system, which is part of a partnership between Flock Safety, Axon Enterprises, Inc., and the National Police Foundation to participate in a year-long study on the effectiveness of the technology in reducing crime.

Seven of the cameras will be posted around the 61st and Peoria intersection area.

Several Police Department leaders, as well as city councilors Jeannie Cue and Jayme Fowler and Tulsa Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert, addressed a large crowd that consisted mostly of homeowners in neighborhoods surrounding the 61st and Peoria intersection; only a few people identified themselves as living in the apartment complexes where crime recently has increased.

Jacob Johnston, Tulsa Police Department's Information Services captain, explained that Tulsa police will operate the cameras in the specific hope that it will help them prevent violent crimes.

The cameras in the Hope Valley area will not actually be at the intersection of 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, he said, but they will be set up as more of a perimeter on the borders of the area to catch violent crime offenders who flee after they commit crimes.

The cameras will be connected to the Police Department's database, NCIC, so when a vehicle marked as either being connected to a crime, being stolen or even connected to Amber Alerts passes by a camera, it will take a photo of the back of the vehicle and send alerts to officers in the area who will use it as a tool to develop probable cause to stop the vehicle.

"If a shooting happens, and we have a suspect vehicle description or license plate, we're able to utilize the information we're getting through Flock Safety (the cameras), and run through the database and see if any vehicle matching the description fled the area around the time of the shooting," Johnston said.

The cameras are motion detection cameras, and they will be focused directly on street lanes in a way that will only capture vehicles driving on the road. Johnston said the cameras aren't video cameras and won't be used for traffic-violation control. The photos and alerts from the cameras also won't be used solely as probably cause to stop vehicles.

He said there could be small errors like the database not being caught up with most recent information, the camera could incorrectly identify a car, or a tribal license plate could be misidentified as a state license plate. For that reason, the alerts and photos are used merely as "tips" to investigate further.

During a Q&A portion of the meeting, several residents voiced concerns about privacy invasions and rights being taken away by "Big Brother," but Fowler addressed those fears by saying there will be many checks and balances put in place to protect residents' rights.

He also said since this is a trial run with the camera program, the city isn't paying for the cost of the cameras. However, if the police department does see a reduction in crime and wants to permanently adopt the cameras, there will be a large "vetting" process to determine how that would look.

"Personal freedoms are near and dear to my heart," Fowler said. "If we go past the trial period, from myself and fellow councilors, city legal, and the police department, a lot of input would be put in to make sure personal freedoms are not encroached upon."

Along with concerns about personal freedoms, community leaders also expressed concern about crimes that are not vehicle-related. Lindiwe Jangira Chaza, executive director for the South Tulsa Community House, asked questions about how those crimes will be addressed.

Tulsa Police Maj. Luther Brashears said, "We have a lot of great people living in these complexes, and they're not the ones committing the crime. Visitors come in, not all, but predominantly by vehicle, from another area of town.

"That's one of the reasons we want to do this is because we want to see the vehicles coming in. We think this tool will help us with that."

Brashears said his patrol officers are who will help curb the foot traffic crime.

After the meeting, Chaza said she wasn't sure community residents in the apartment complexes affected by the rise in crime were able to let their voices be heard at the meeting.

"I am very concerned about community voices; I think it's important those voices be heard," Chaza said. "I am not sure this was the exact type of meeting that could provide for those voices being heard."

Chaza said she would like community members in the Hope Valley neighborhood to be able to organize a meeting themselves and invite police or city leaders to hear the community concerns. When the community members can lead discussions, they can provide solutions outsiders may not be able to think of.

It's great that police want to be more involved in the area, she said, but when meetings like this are held, it's just another meeting the community is being invited to.

"As long as people don't have ownership of those conversations, the transformation will not happen because they're always coming to somebody else's meeting," she said, citing the lack of community members from the affected neighborhoods. "If you want to talk about crime in the community, which is what this meeting is about, and you talk about these cameras, people who experience crime every day are not going to talk about cameras.

"I think it was a good start to have this meeting, but there are a lot of voices missing in the discussions."

