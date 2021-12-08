Homicide victim's families honored in Tree of Remembrance ceremony; Tulsa County DA's Office says McGirt 'revictimizes' them

A somber annual gathering to honor and pray over homicide victims' families came back this year in full force.
A standing-room-only crowd gathered Wednesday night at the Chandler Park Community Center for the 15th annual Tulsa County District Attorney's Office-sponsored Tree of Remembrance ceremony to honor and pray for the families and friends of Tulsa County homicide victims.
The 2020 Tree of Remembrance Ceremony was held over the course of three days to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the purpose of the event was to let victims' families know their loved ones are not forgotten, several speakers at the event pointed to the Supreme Court's McGirt decision as a "revictimization" for many victims.
"I'm sorry we're here," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said to start the event. "I'm sorry we're here, and I would love nothing more than to walk in a room like this where we don't have a single person sitting in a chair."
Kunzweiler said it's not fair that so many people have lost loved ones, but he said Tulsa County prosecutors and law enforcement officers are standing with those friends and family.
He thanked those in attendance for standing up for victims' rights and declaring that "enough is enough" when it comes to homicide in Tulsa County.
"We are here to support you and make sure your loved one is not going to be forgotten," Kunzweiler said. "You all can make a difference by your presence. You are showing this community enough is enough."
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said his drive as a police officer the past 20 years has been supporting crime victims and trying to keep more people from becoming victims.
"This room is crowded — way too crowded," Franklin said of the hundreds in attendance at the Tree of Remembrance event. "Whatever we're doing, it's not enough, because so many people fill this room. We have to do more."
Part of standing up for crime victims, Franklin said, is standing up against the Supreme Court's McGirt decision, which is sending many criminal cases to federal court rather than state court for prosecution. He said criminals find "wrinkles" in the law that allow them to get out of their sentences, and he said retrials in federal court after state court convictions are overturned on jurisdictional grounds are forcing crime victims' families to go through the court process all over again.
"McGirt is a problem for crime victims because you have to relive it over and over and over again," Franklin said. "It's not because we're trying to make some power grab."
Homicide prosecutor Kevin Gray said McGirt is "revictimizing" many victims.
He said he spoke with many victims' families who went through through police investigations and court dates with him and got a conviction, but now they will have to go through it again.
"You heard (the jury) say 'guilty,'" Gray said. "And now we stand here getting ready to do it again. And, by the way, not us. It's gotten shuffled off to someone else," he said in reference to federal prosecutors and tribes. "You're being revictimized."
The Cherokee and Muscogee nations both said in response to Wednesday's ceremony that they have started filling their roles under the new jurisdictional laws.
The Cherokee Nation has filed nearly 3,000 misdemeanor and felony cases in the Cherokee Nation District Court this year, as well as hired eight additional prosecutors, 14 additional marshals, doubled the number of victim service advocates and hired two additional judges, a spokesperson for the tribe said.
"The Cherokee Nation and all tribes have been good partners in our communities and Oklahoma and work tirelessly to ensure public safety and support victims and their families," Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said in response to the messages Tulsa local leaders voiced at the Tree of Remembrance ceremony. "It's clear there's a concerted effort by the governor and Tulsa County DA who want to see tribes' jurisdiction in McGirt overturned for their own political reasons."
The Muscogee Nation, too, has bolstered its police force, judicial system and prosecutorial abilities, Muscogee Nation press secretary Jason Salsman said, but, "as long as there are political motivations to overturn the Supreme Court’s decision, our efforts will only go so far.
“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has always maintained that collaboration and cooperation are the only ways to truly make our reservation a safer and more prosperous place for all," he said.