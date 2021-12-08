Homicide victim's families honored in Tree of Remembrance ceremony; Tulsa County DA's Office says McGirt 'revictimizes' them

He thanked those in attendance for standing up for victims' rights and declaring that "enough is enough" when it comes to homicide in Tulsa County.

"We are here to support you and make sure your loved one is not going to be forgotten," Kunzweiler said. "You all can make a difference by your presence. You are showing this community enough is enough."

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said his drive as a police officer the past 20 years has been supporting crime victims and trying to keep more people from becoming victims.

"This room is crowded — way too crowded," Franklin said of the hundreds in attendance at the Tree of Remembrance event. "Whatever we're doing, it's not enough, because so many people fill this room. We have to do more."

Part of standing up for crime victims, Franklin said, is standing up against the Supreme Court's McGirt decision, which is sending many criminal cases to federal court rather than state court for prosecution. He said criminals find "wrinkles" in the law that allow them to get out of their sentences, and he said retrials in federal court after state court convictions are overturned on jurisdictional grounds are forcing crime victims' families to go through the court process all over again.