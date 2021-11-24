Homicide suspect was allegedly walking, talking with victim moments before the fatal shot

A homicide suspect jailed Wednesday was reportedly walking and talking with his alleged victim just moments before the fatal shot was fired.

Jacob Ryan Bowman, 26, allegedly shot and killed Anthony Gardner Jr. just after midnight Saturday in the 4200 block of South Memorial Drive.

Tulsa police were called to the scene on a report of an auto-pedestrian collision when passersby discovered Gardner, who turned 18 in October, dead on his back on the sidewalk.

Emergency medical responders determined Gardner had been shot, and homicide detectives reviewing surveillance footage from the area found Gardner had been walking in the area with a man later identified as Bowman in the minutes leading up to his killing.

"Both the victim and the suspect appeared to be communicating with one another as they walked," detectives wrote in an arrest and booking report. "The suspect started to lag behind the victim then raised his arm and fired a weapon at the victim's head."

Gardner could reportedly be seen falling to the ground, and Bowman appeared to roll his body over and search his pockets before running away. The two had been together at least two hours before the shooting, detectives confirmed via additional surveillance footage.